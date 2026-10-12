BJP National Leader Saudan Singh Begins Three-Day Odisha Visit Ahead of Local Body Polls

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 12 (UDN): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational preparations for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections in Odisha, with party National Joint Organisation General Secretary Saudan Singh beginning a three-day visit to the state.

During his visit, Singh is scheduled to interact with senior party leaders, elected representatives and grassroots workers to strengthen the organisation and assess its preparedness for the upcoming local body polls.

According to reports, Singh arrived in Odisha on Sunday and visited Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before proceeding to the BJP state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

His visit comes amid renewed organisational activity within the state unit following the appointment of Daggubati Purandeswari as the BJP’s state in-charge and Swadesh Singh as co-in-charge. The two leaders recently held discussions with party office-bearers on organisational matters.

Senior Leaders Expected to Meet Saudan Singh

BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders are expected to hold discussions with Singh during his stay. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with ministers, MLAs and MPs, may also meet the national leader, depending on their availability.

The interactions are expected to focus on strengthening coordination within the party, improving organisational effectiveness and preparing workers for the electoral challenges ahead.

With local body elections approaching, the BJP is seeking to reinforce its organisational network and improve coordination between its leadership and grassroots cadres.

Manmohan Samal Highlights Singh’s Organisational Experience

Speaking about the visit, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said Singh’s extensive experience in organisational affairs would benefit the party’s expansion and election preparations in Odisha.

Samal noted that Singh had handled organisational responsibilities across several states over the years and said his guidance would help strengthen the party’s structure and improve its readiness for the upcoming polls.

He expressed confidence that Singh’s experience would contribute to building a stronger organisation in the state.

Party Workers to Interact With National Leader

A key component of Singh’s programme at the BJP state headquarters is interaction with party workers, including those who have recently joined the organisation.

Rather than being limited to formal meetings, the programme is intended to give workers an opportunity to introduce themselves, share their views and raise organisational concerns directly with the national leader.

The interactions are expected to help the party leadership understand grassroots-level issues and identify areas requiring greater attention ahead of the local elections.

Singh’s three-day visit is part of the BJP’s broader organisational efforts to consolidate its position in Odisha and strengthen its election preparedness through closer engagement with leaders and workers across the state.