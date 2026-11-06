Arkema and Carbon strengthen partnership to advance new generation 3D-printed consumer products

As 3D printing gains momentum across consumer markets, Arkema and Carbon are demonstrating the value of their longstanding partnership, advancing digital manufacturing for next-generation footwear, sporting goods and consumer products. For more than 13 years, the two companies have worked together to expand the possibilities of additive manufacturing across consumer applications.

Carbon develops high-performance elastomeric resins engineered for its Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS) technology, drawing on Arkema’s expertise in UV-curable specialty materials.

Together, these complementary material and digital manufacturing capabilities enable Carbon’s customers to create complex lattice structures for consumer products such as footwear and sporting equipment, with properties that can be precisely tuned for cushioning, support and energy return.

“3D printing is becoming increasingly competitive with traditional manufacturing, giving brands greater freedom to rethink how products are designed and produced. Great resins start with great materials.

Arkema’s material science and expertise in scaling up give our team a reliable foundation, so we can focus on developing elastomers that unlock new levels of performance, comfort and customization.”

-JASON ROLLAND, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, CARBON

Across athletic footwear, fashion and lifestyle applications, these capabilities are helping brands bring innovative designs to market faster.

Recent innovations such as Vivobarefoot’s custom 3D-printed sandal demonstrate how advanced materials and digital manufacturing are opening new possibilities for consumer products: individual foot scans enable made-to-order products tailored to each consumer while reducing inventory and material waste.

“As brands look for new ways to deliver greater performance and personalization while reducing waste, we see tremendous opportunity to rethink how consumer products are designed and brought to market. We look forward to building on our collaboration with Carbon and continuing to push the boundaries of innovative material development to support the next generation of consumer products, with performance and sustainability at the forefront.”

-JULIE HAEVERMANS, VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING, ARKEMA COATING SOLUTIONS