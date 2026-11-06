Cobalt Joins Wiz Integration Network, Bringing Offensive Security into Cloud Risk Workflows

Integration brings findings from global community of security experts directly into Wiz, connecting real-world offensive testing with cloud security context

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Nov. 6, 2026 — Cobalt™, the pioneer in pentesting as a service (PTaaS) and a leader in continuous offensive security testing, today announced its integration with Wiz, a cloud and AI security platform now part of Google Cloud. The integration, which is generally available through the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), connects the Cobalt Offensive Security Platform with the Wiz AI Application Protection Platform, enabling mutual customers to bring findings from Cobalt penetration tests directly into Wiz and incorporate real-world continuous offensive testing into their existing cloud security workflows.

Wiz gives teams clear visibility into vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and potential attack paths from code to runtime. For teams running penetration testing through Cobalt, that offensive perspective lands directly within their existing workflows. The Cobalt integration with Wiz combines experienced security practitioners and AI-powered capabilities to test applications and environments the way real attackers do, uncover exploitable vulnerabilities automated tools may miss, and provide the context teams need to remediate them.

“We’re happy to welcome Cobalt to the WIN ecosystem,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining human-led, AI-powered testing with Wiz’s deep context across environments, we’re making it easier for joint customers to bring offensive security insights directly into their daily workflows, so security and engineering teams can prioritize what matters most and remediate faster.”

Through the integration, Cobalt pentest findings flow directly into Wiz with detailed exploitability context, including finding descriptions, steps to reproduce, severity ratings based on impact and likelihood, CVSS scores and vectors, CWE references, remediation guidance and direct links to findings within Cobalt. Findings automatically synchronize to keep offensive security data current without manual uploads.

What Cobalt brings to the WIN ecosystem

Cobalt extends the value of cloud security context with offensive security testing expertise and a platform designed to make penetration testing an ongoing part of the security program:

Human expertise behind every finding, amplified by AI: Cobalt connects organizations with the Cobalt Core, an elite network of 500+ vetted pentesters, who apply attacker creativity, experience, and judgment to uncover vulnerabilities and attack paths that automated testing alone may not identify. Combined with AI-enabled capabilities, Cobalt accelerates testing and analysis while keeping human judgment at the center of complex security decisions.

Cobalt connects organizations with the Cobalt Core, an elite network of 500+ vetted pentesters, who apply attacker creativity, experience, and judgment to uncover vulnerabilities and attack paths that automated testing alone may not identify. Combined with AI-enabled capabilities, Cobalt accelerates testing and analysis while keeping human judgment at the center of complex security decisions. A platform built for continuous offensive security: Cobalt turns pentesting from a static report into an operational workflow, giving teams a centralized environment to launch tests, collaborate with pentesters, manage findings, track remediation and retest fixes.

Cobalt turns pentesting from a static report into an operational workflow, giving teams a centralized environment to launch tests, collaborate with pentesters, manage findings, track remediation and retest fixes. Exploitability Context with PoC Data: Findings include proof-of-concept data and clear reproduction steps, along with impact, likelihood, severity, CVSS, and CWE information, helping teams understand whether a vulnerability is realistically exploitable and how urgently it should be prioritized.

Findings include proof-of-concept data and clear reproduction steps, along with impact, likelihood, severity, CVSS, and CWE information, helping teams understand whether a vulnerability is realistically exploitable and how urgently it should be prioritized. Remediation Context: Findings include actionable remediation guidance that gives engineering and security teams the context they need to fix vulnerabilities efficiently and move directly from discovery to resolution.

Findings include actionable remediation guidance that gives engineering and security teams the context they need to fix vulnerabilities efficiently and move directly from discovery to resolution. Offensive insight where teams already work: By bringing Cobalt findings into Wiz, customers can connect the attacker perspective generated through penetration testing with the broader cloud context they already use to investigate and remediate risk.

“Security teams are surrounded by signals, but the hardest and most consequential risks can still be needles in the haystack,” said Gunter Ollmann, CTO at Cobalt. “Wiz gives organizations deep context across their cloud environments, while Cobalt brings the perspective of experienced offensive security practitioners who can uncover and validate the risks that are harder to find. Bringing that high-confidence exploitability and remediation context into Wiz helps teams cut through the noise, focus on the findings that pose the greatest risk, and move more quickly from discovery to remediation.”

Together, Cobalt and Wiz give mutual customers a more complete view of risk: Wiz provides visibility and context across their environment, while Cobalt puts defenses to the test through real-world offensive security expertise.

The integration is available to Cobalt customers with access to integrations and can be configured using a Wiz service account with scoped permissions, with no additional Cobalt licensing required.