Arohan Integrates AI-Powered Location Intelligence to Boost Operational Efficiency

October 17th, 2024: One of the leading NBFC-MFIs, Arohan Financial Services Limited, has recently taken a significant step towards optimising its field operations by partnering with Dista, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform headquartered in Pune, India. Dista specializes in helping the BFSI sector harness the power of location data for strategic decision-making and efficient field operations management.

The AI-enabled location intelligence platform is designed for both Branch Heads and Loan Officers, providing a robust tool to track and monitor loan officer activities using GPS navigation. Its core functionality enables Branch Heads to oversee their loan officers’ daily route plans in real time, optimises travel routes to improve productivity, service delivery, and ensures timely client interactions without unnecessary delays or deviations. This solution fosters improved communication between Branch Heads and their teams, ensuring better support and enhanced performance.

Commenting on this significant operational upgrade, Mr. Manoj Nambiar, Managing Director, Arohan Financial Services Limited said, “In microfinance, which is a field & employee intensive industry it is critical to optimise the field time of the staff to optimise operational coverage & efficiency. By leveraging Dista’s advanced platform, Arohan reaffirms its commitment to utilising technology to streamline workforce management and drive higher levels of performance across its operations.”

“Dista is on a mission to apply location intelligence to financial institutions. We have worked with 40+ enterprises to streamline their field operations and improve field agent productivity with location intelligence at the core. Particularly, for large MFIs like Arohan, Dista is able to optimize field visits, following industry standard compliance norms and maximizing customer facetime”, said Deepak Garg, CTO and Co-founder at Dista.

“For Arohan, Dista has been instrumental in optimizing thousands of sales officers through smart route beat planning, real-time tracking and true visit outcomes for company-wide compliance, thereby amplifying their customer handshake in the field,” said Rajesh Patil, Vice President at Dista.

Arohan Financial Services Limited is committed to maintaining high standards of operational efficiency and its MFI 1 grade by CareEdge Advisory, assigned in the month of May 2024, for the 8th year in a row, bears testimony to the same.