Axon Developers Launches Projects with Mega Investment of INR3000 Cr Pan India

Gurugram, 14th October 2025: Axon Developers, one of India’s leading second home real estate companies, has announced the launch of six landmark projects across key destinations in India, backed by a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The new developments, along with upcoming branded residences in Goa and Ayodhya, mark a significant expansion of the company’s national footprint. With this launch, Axon Developers aims to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the second-home and experiential living segment, combining real estate development with tourism, sustainability, and lifestyle innovation.

The projects launched under the Axon banner include The Origin Kudal, The Origin Kankavli, Tilari Estate and The Origin Sasoli. Together, these projects represent Axon Developers’ vision of creating experiential real estate destinations that blend modern infrastructure with culture, nature and community living. Apart from these four projects, the announcement of two more upcoming projects – Sea facing Branded Apartments in Goa and Branded Residences in Ayodhya was made.

Speaking at the launch, Ankit Kansal, Managing Director, Axon Developers, said: “At Axon Developers, our mission is to create a ‘New Category’ in Real Estate that goes beyond conventional homes. We are blending Nature, Sustainability, innovation, design, and culture to deliver experiences that enrich people’s lives. Our projects are not just second homes; they are conceptualized as integrated holiday villages and destinations built around a wholesome, enriching lifestyle. With these projects, we are offering holistic destinations that inspire connection, wellness, and community. These developments will redefine experiential real estate in India while creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.” Mr. Kansal further announced that over the next 18 months, Axon Developers will unveil a landmark portfolio of second homes across the country. Together with these six projects, the company is set to launch an impressive 6,000 acres of development, translating into nearly ₹7,500 crore worth of inventory. This ambitious pipeline will introduce over 8,000 second-home units in some of India’s most sought-after destinations — setting a new benchmark in scale, choice, and lifestyle living.

THE PROJECTS ANNOUNCED WERE:

THE ORIGIN- KUDAL: Spread across 25 acres of pristine nature, The Origin Kudal promises the magic of lakeside living. At its heart lies a sprawling 10-acre lake, designed to offer wellness, serenity, and adventure. Every corner of the project inspires exploration, making it ideal for second-home seekers.

THE ORIGIN KANKAVLI: The project, located in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, introduces riverfront living with OC-received status, ensuring complete legal clarity for buyers. The Origin Kankavli blends tranquility and exploration with the natural beauty of Sindhudurg, presenting an ideal getaway location.

TILARI ESTATE: Tilari Estate, in Patye, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, is the largest farmland living introduced, which offers agricultural farmlands and resort-style living. Spanning an area of more than 500 acres and nestled in the Western Ghats, the location is celebrated for its natural beauty and is a hidden gem for those seeking investment opportunities along with a lifestyle rooted in sustainability, providing a serene environment where modern life meets nature.

THE ORIGIN SASOLI: The Origin- Sasoli in Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg, is a first-of-its-kind second home destination. It combines customizable residential plots, villas, and log houses, ranging from ₹60 Lac to ₹5 Crore. Representing experiential living at its finest, Sasoli allows residents to stay close to nature without compromising modern amenities.