Bata’s New Power EasySlide Collection: Hands-Free Convenience & DuoFoam+ Comfort

New Delhi, 25th February 2025: Power by Bata unveils the Power EasySlide Collection, innovatively designed to transform your everyday footwear experience. This breakthrough collection features an intelligent hands-free design that eliminates the need to bend down, bringing unprecedented convenience to your daily routine. Designed for superior comfort and convenience, the intuitive fit adapts effortlessly to your stride, while advanced DuoFoam+ technology ensures long-lasting support. the collection elevates everyday movement with a refreshed design, bold new colours, and a refined fit that keeps you moving with ease, everywhere.

Catering to the growing demand for convenience, accessibility, and innovation, Power EasySlide redefines effortless footwear. Its hands-free design eliminates the hassle of bending down or adjusting your fit, making every step smoother and more intuitive. Designed for those who are always on the move, this collection blends innovation with urban style, ensuring that every step feels as good as it looks. The DuoFoam+ technology ensures superior impact absorption and energy return, offering all-day comfort. The refined fit contours to your foot for a snug yet flexible feel, while the refreshed colour palette adds modern aesthetics.

Bata’s commitment to comfort, innovation, and style continues to drive its footwear evolution. With each new launch, the brand pushes the boundaries of design and technology to offer consumers products that enhance their everyday experiences, making movement effortless and stylish.

The latest collection is available across 1900+ Bata stores and exclusive Power stores, Bata.com, and leading E-commerce platforms.