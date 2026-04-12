Protecting Your Assets Before Marriage: What a Prenuptial Agreement Can and Cannot Do for You

A prenuptial agreement is most valuable for people who have specific assets they want to protect and who understand precisely what those assets are before the marriage begins. The engaged couple who approaches a prenuptial agreement with a clear understanding of what each party is bringing into the marriage, what they want to keep separate if the marriage ends, and what they are willing to share as a married couple is the couple most likely to produce an agreement that is both legally sound and genuinely useful. The couple who signs a prenuptial agreement without that clarity, or whose agreement is drafted without addressing the specific assets that actually matter to them, discovers its limitations in a divorce proceeding rather than at the drafting stage when the deficiencies could have been corrected.

The Assets That Prenuptial Agreements Protect Most Effectively

Prenuptial agreements are most valuable for protecting specific categories of pre-marital assets whose status as separate property might otherwise be complicated by events during the marriage. The assets that benefit most from specific prenuptial protection include:

Pre-marital real estate: Without a prenuptial agreement, a spouse’s pre-marital home can become partially marital property through mortgage paydown from marital funds, improvements funded by marital assets, or in some states simply through appreciation during the marriage. A prenuptial agreement can specify that the property remains separate regardless of these events, and can address how any marital contributions to the property will be treated at divorce

Without a prenuptial agreement, a spouse’s pre-marital home can become partially marital property through mortgage paydown from marital funds, improvements funded by marital assets, or in some states simply through appreciation during the marriage. A prenuptial agreement can specify that the property remains separate regardless of these events, and can address how any marital contributions to the property will be treated at divorce Business interests: A business owned by one spouse before the marriage will typically generate income during the marriage, and may grow in value, in ways that create marital property questions without a clear agreement. A prenuptial agreement can define the business as separate property, specify how its appreciation will be characterized, and establish how the business-owning spouse’s compensation from the business will be treated in any support calculation

A business owned by one spouse before the marriage will typically generate income during the marriage, and may grow in value, in ways that create marital property questions without a clear agreement. A prenuptial agreement can define the business as separate property, specify how its appreciation will be characterized, and establish how the business-owning spouse’s compensation from the business will be treated in any support calculation Investment accounts and financial assets: Pre-marital investment accounts are separate property, but returns generated during the marriage and reinvested in the same account create commingling questions. A prenuptial agreement can address how investment returns will be characterized without requiring the kind of detailed tracing that commingled accounts otherwise demand

Pre-marital investment accounts are separate property, but returns generated during the marriage and reinvested in the same account create commingling questions. A prenuptial agreement can address how investment returns will be characterized without requiring the kind of detailed tracing that commingled accounts otherwise demand Expected inheritances: A prenuptial agreement can specify that any inheritance received by either party during the marriage will remain separate property, regardless of how it is used, eliminating the commingling risk that arises when inherited funds are deposited into joint accounts

How to Structure Business Protection Provisions That Will Hold Up

Business protection provisions in prenuptial agreements require more than simply declaring the business to be one spouse’s separate property. Courts will scrutinize whether the provision actually addresses the ways in which marital contributions, resources, and sacrifices contributed to the business during the marriage, and provisions that ignore those contributions entirely are more vulnerable to challenge as unconscionable than provisions that acknowledge them and address them fairly.

A business protection provision that holds up typically includes a clear statement of the business’s current value at the time of the marriage, a specification of whether future appreciation is separate or marital property, a provision addressing how the other spouse’s contributions to the marriage enabled the business owner to build the business, and a compensation provision that recognizes the non-business spouse’s indirect contribution without giving them an ownership claim to the business itself. The specific structure of this compensation provision is often the central negotiation in prenuptial agreements involving significant business interests.

What Prenuptial Agreements Cannot Do

Understanding the limits of prenuptial agreement protection is as important as understanding its scope. A prenuptial agreement cannot determine child custody or child support arrangements, because those matters are governed by the best interests of the children at the time of any future divorce and cannot be contracted around in advance. A prenuptial agreement cannot include provisions that are unconscionable at the time enforcement is sought, even if they were reasonable when signed. And a prenuptial agreement that was not properly executed, that lacked adequate financial disclosure, or that was signed under circumstances suggesting coercion will not protect the assets it was designed to protect when it is challenged in divorce proceedings.

The disclosure requirement is the one that most frequently defeats prenuptial agreements in contested divorces. A spouse who did not have a reasonably accurate picture of the other’s financial situation at the time of signing can challenge the agreement as lacking the informed consent that valid contracts require. Attaching complete financial disclosures to the prenuptial agreement, and allowing both parties adequate time to review those disclosures before signing, is the procedural protection that makes the agreement’s asset protection provisions reliable when they are actually needed.

Working with RCG Law Group to protect your assets with a prenuptial agreement gives you the drafting precision, financial disclosure infrastructure, and independent review process that makes prenuptial agreement protections enforceable rather than aspirational. The American Bar Association’s family law resources describe the general enforceability framework for prenuptial agreements applicable across U.S. jurisdictions.

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