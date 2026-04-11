Dr Harsh Vardhan, Former Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, visits Wadi Surgicals in AMTZ Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, April 11– Wadi Surgicals, premier manufacturer of high-grade nitrile examination gloves (Enliva), recently hosted Dr Harsh Vardhan, Former Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, accompanied by Dr Jitendra Sharma, Founder & CEO, AMTZ Visakhapatnam. The visit marked a significant step in reviewing and guiding Indian manufacturers towards making India self-reliant and transforming India into a global hub for medical device manufacturing.

Dr Harsh Vardhan appreciated the world-class infrastructure provided at AMTZ, Visakhapatnam. He was happy to witness the state-of-the-art nitrile glove manufacturing facility at Wadi Surgicals, developed with the vision to make India self-reliant in essential medical consumables for health care workers and patients. He hoped that India would scale up, innovate, and become 100% self-reliant in essential medical consumables, with dedicated facilities like AMTZ playing a vital role.

“It was a privilege to host Dr Harsh Vardhan and gain valuable insights from his extensive experience in driving the healthcare transformation in India,” said K. Anindith Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Wadi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. “Domestic manufacturing is a national security priority, not just a business goal. Every glove we produce at Wadi Surgical is a commitment to protecting those who protect us, ensuring India never has to struggle for essential medical consumables due to global events and gets the best quality products – made in India.”

This visit reinforces Wadi Surgicals’ mission within the AMTZ ecosystem: combining high-speed automation with a human-centric approach to build a safer, more self-reliant India, one pair of gloves at a time.