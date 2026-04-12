Why Truck Accident Cases in Michigan Involve Multiple Defendants and How Identifying All of Them Changes the Recovery

The most important difference between a car accident claim and a commercial truck accident claim in Michigan is not the severity of the injuries, though truck crashes consistently produce more severe injuries than car crashes at equivalent speeds. It is the number of parties who are legally responsible for the crash and the amount of insurance coverage that can be accessed when every responsible party is identified. A seriously injured Michigan driver who pursues only the truck driver’s employer is accessing a fraction of the accountability and coverage that a thorough multi-defendant investigation produces.

The Motor Carrier’s Independent Liability

Beyond vicarious liability for the driver’s negligence, the motor carrier that employed, trained, and dispatched the driver bears independent liability for negligent hiring when it failed to verify the driver’s qualifications, negligent supervision when it failed to enforce hours-of-service compliance, and negligent maintenance when it sent a vehicle with known mechanical deficiencies onto the highway. Each of these independent theories draws from the carrier’s own operational records, which a litigation hold preserves and formal discovery produces.

Freight Broker Liability

Freight brokers who arranged the load and selected the carrier face increasing legal exposure when they select a carrier with documented safety deficiencies or inadequate insurance. Michigan courts have addressed broker liability in commercial truck crash cases, and the trend toward holding brokers accountable for their carrier selection decisions has expanded the universe of responsible parties in cases involving brokers who used carriers with poor safety records.

The Multi-Policy Coverage Tower

Motor carrier primary liability: Federal regulations require minimum bodily injury liability coverage of $750,000 for most commercial carriers, higher for hazardous materials

Federal regulations require minimum bodily injury liability coverage of $750,000 for most commercial carriers, higher for hazardous materials Excess and umbrella policies: Most carriers carry coverage above the regulatory minimum through excess policies that require formal discovery to identify and access

Most carriers carry coverage above the regulatory minimum through excess policies that require formal discovery to identify and access Cargo insurer: When improperly loaded or secured cargo contributed to the crash, the cargo insurer provides an additional coverage layer

When improperly loaded or secured cargo contributed to the crash, the cargo insurer provides an additional coverage layer Manufacturer liability coverage: When a mechanical defect caused or contributed to the crash, the manufacturer’s product liability coverage is a separate and independent source

Building the complete case against every responsible party requires the evidence and the investigation infrastructure that experienced legal help provides. Working with Kajy Law Firm for truck accident claims in Michigan means having access to the complete multi-defendant investigation from day one.