New Delhi, 27th December 2024 – Beyond Key, a leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its successful attainment of SOC2 Type 2 compliance, a globally recognised standard for managing data securely. This accomplishment demonstrates the company’s unchanged commitment to data security, operational excellence, and establishing enduring customer trust.

SOC2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates Beyond Key’s commitment to stringent security protocols, which ensure that sensitive information is protected from unauthorised access, breaches, and operational vulnerabilities. Beyond Key’s dedicated IT team worked together to achieve this goal, with valuable support from the HR, Admin, and Business Analytics teams.

In an age when data breaches and cyberattacks are becoming more common, businesses require strong assurances that their data is handled with the utmost care. SOC2 Type 2 compliance not only validates Beyond Key’s security measures but also gives customers peace of mind. It represents the company’s accountability and transparency, as well as its adherence to the highest information security standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder of Beyond Key, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Achieving SOC2 Type 2 compliance is a proud moment for us. It reflects our commitment to protecting client data and increasing trust. This milestone would not have been possible without our teams’ hard work and collaboration. It is a win for Beyond Key and our clients, who can now rely on stronger security measures.”

The certification allows Beyond Key to serve its clients better by delivering solutions built on a foundation of trust and security. Here’s how it impacts their services:

• Enhanced Data Protection: Clients can be assured that their sensitive information is safeguarded using the most stringent security protocols.

• Regulatory Compliance: For businesses operating in regulated industries, partnering with a SOC2-compliant provider like Beyond Key helps them meet their compliance requirements effortlessly.

• Improved Efficiency: Robust security measures reduce downtime, operational risks, and vulnerabilities, enabling smoother business operations.

• Strengthened Client Relationships: The certification reinforces Beyond Key’s commitment to transparency and accountability, fostering deeper client trust.

Beyond Key’s dedication to security as well as excellence is demonstrated by its SOC2 Type 2 compliance. The organisation guarantees high standards by streamlining procedures, implementing cutting-edge technologies, and empowering experts. Beyond Key demonstrates its credibility as a technological partner through this accomplishment, encouraging innovation while maintaining the highest security and trust requirements.