Loopie , the Indian premium baby gear brand, is making after-sales support a core part of what parents buy. Its stroller and car seat come with warranties of up to two years, replacement stroller parts are sold directly on its website, and its car seat is backed by PAN-India on-site technician support. The idea is that a family should be able to repair, refit, and keep using its gear for years, rather than replace it at the first problem.

Ask any parent what happened when a stroller wheel cracked, or a car seat buckle needed attention, and many will tell a similar story: the brand was hard to reach, the part wasn’t available, and the fix ended in a new purchase.

“When a parent buys a stroller or a car seat, they’re trusting us with something they’ll use every day for years,” said Akriti Gupta, Founder of Loopie. “That trust shouldn’t end when the box is delivered. If a wheel wears out, they should be able to order a new one. If they’re unsure about installing a car seat, someone should be able to show them. To us, that’s what premium means.”

A warranty parents can rely on

The Loopie Hop comes with a one-year warranty whereas the Loopie Lap convertible car seat carries a two-year warranty. Both cover manufacturing defects, and parents can register their product online so their purchase details are on record if they ever need help.

If a product arrives damaged, defective, or with a missing part, Loopie replaces it free of charge within seven days of delivery.

Spare parts, instead of a whole new stroller

A stroller takes a beating on Indian roads. Kerbs, potholes, airport baggage belts and monsoon puddles all leave their mark, and one worn wheel shouldn’t end the life of a stroller that still has years left in it.

Loopie sells spare parts for the Hop on Loopie.in, from ₹499: front and rear wheels, the front bar, the backrest frame, the fabric cover and the mosquito net. While your stroller is under warranty, you don’t need to buy parts, because the warranty covers any manufacturing defect. Once the warranty period is over, swapping one part costs far less than a new stroller and keeps usable gear out of landfill. It also makes it easier to pass a stroller on to a second child, since a fresh fabric cover or new wheels can make a well-used stroller feel close to new.

Support for the car seat, where it matters most

A car seat is the one piece of baby gear parents can’t afford to get wrong. Loopie backs its baby car seat , the Lap, with PAN-India on-site technician support and video-call installation assistance, so parents can get help fitting it correctly in their own car.

Loopie is also clear about where repair stops. If a car seat has been in an accident, even a minor one, the brand advises replacing it, because damage to the buckle, harness, or shell may not be visible.

Help that doesn’t end at checkout

Parents can reach Loopie’s customer team on WhatsApp. The brand has also published more than 60 video guides on its website & social channels covering folding, cleaning, installation and safety checks for the Hop stroller, the Lap car seat and the Robin diaper bag, so many everyday questions can be answered in minutes.

What sets it apart

Together, a clear warranty, spare parts that parents can order themselves, hands-on help with car seat installation and video support for every product give families a practical way to keep their premium baby gear safe and in use for longer. For parents weighing up a significant purchase, knowing what happens after delivery can matter as much as the product itself.

About Loopie

Loopie is an Indian baby gear brand founded by Akriti Gupta, an IIM Ahmedabad alumna. The brad designs strollers, car seats and diaper bags with a parent first approach. Its range includes the loopie hop travel stroller, the loopie lap convertible seat, the loopie lift booster seat, and the robin diaper bag. Loopie has been featured on shark tank India and is vastly trusted by more than 6,000 families.