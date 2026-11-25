Pune, 25 November 2026: Deep Griha Academy celebrated Art and Craft Day on 23 November 2026, bringing together local artisans, students, parents, guardians and former students for a day of creativity, learning and community participation.

The event provided children with an opportunity to explore different traditional art forms and learn directly from local artisans. Activities included traditional cot weaving, bamboo weaving, pottery, Warli art, drawing and painting, fabric painting, rangoli and crochet.

Children enjoyed watching the artisans demonstrate their skills and also got an opportunity to try some of the activities themselves. The celebration helped them understand the effort, patience and creativity involved in making handmade products.

A storytelling session was also organised as part of the programme, giving children an opportunity to enjoy stories and learn through imagination and listening.

Parents and guardians actively participated in the celebration, while former students also returned to reconnect with their school and share in the occasion.

The event aimed to introduce children to traditional art forms, encourage respect for local artisans and create awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage and traditional knowledge.

The celebration also connected with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), Target 4.7, which promotes education for sustainable development, appreciation of cultural diversity and respect for cultural heritage.

Through this initiative, Deep Griha Academy highlighted that learning goes beyond classrooms and textbooks. Children can also learn valuable lessons from local communities, their skills, experiences and traditions.

The day was a meaningful combination of art, culture, creativity and community learning.

To know more about Deep Griha Academy and its activities, visit www.deepgriha.org