Households relying on heating oil could benefit from a tax change coming into effect this week, but homeowners are being warned not to expect an immediate drop in their heating bills.

From Thursday 26 November, the Government is suspending import tariffs on kerosene heating oil until the end of 2028 as part of measures announced in the Autumn Budget to ease pressure on household costs.

The Government’s Budget 2026 announcement confirms the tariff suspension, which is intended to help reduce costs for households relying on heating oil, particularly those living off the gas grid.

However, the change does not guarantee cheaper deliveries overnight, with the price households pay still influenced by wholesale oil prices, supplier costs, demand and delivery charges.

Gordon Wallis, energy expert at Your NRG, explains why households shouldn’t assume the tax change will immediately translate into savings.

Why the tax change doesn’t mean cheaper heating oil straight away

The tariff suspension removes a 4% import tariff on kerosene heating oil, potentially making it cheaper for importers to bring fuel into the UK.

HM Treasury’s Budget policy costing document confirms that the suspension on kerosene heating oil begins on 26 November 2026 and runs until 31 December 2028.

But the price households pay is set by the wider market, rather than by the tariff alone.

Gordon says: “It’s positive news for households that rely on heating oil, particularly at a time when temperatures are dropping and heating demand is increasing.

“However, removing an import tariff doesn’t mean homeowners will see an immediate reduction in the price they pay. Heating oil prices are affected by several different factors, so households shouldn’t assume their next delivery will automatically be cheaper.”

He adds: “The tariff is a cost paid by importers, so removing it reduces their costs rather than automatically bringing down the market price of kerosene itself.

“We don’t anticipate an immediate price reduction as a direct result of the tariff change, and it’s impossible to say whether the market price on 26 November will be higher or lower than it is today.”

What the heating oil industry says

Gordon isn’t alone in urging caution. The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) has welcomed the tariff suspension but expects it to have only a modest effect on prices, with the main benefit being stronger energy security as the UK can draw on a wider range of fuel sources, according to Fuel Oil News.

The trade body also pointed to research suggesting 83% of kerosene imports already enter the UK tariff-free, and warned that the measure does not address the immediate financial pressures facing heating oil households.

Why heating oil prices can still fluctuate

Even with the tariff removed, heating oil prices can move up and down depending on global oil prices, exchange rates, supply and demand, and the time of year.

During colder periods, demand for heating oil typically increases as households use more fuel to keep their homes warm. This can make it particularly important to plan deliveries rather than waiting until tanks are nearly empty.

Gordon explains: “Heating oil prices can change quite quickly, and the cost of a delivery isn’t determined by tax alone.

“Global oil prices, how much demand there is and how much it costs suppliers to transport fuel all play a role. The tariff removal is welcome, but it’s just one part of a much bigger picture.”

How households can make their heating oil go further

Rather than relying solely on the tax change to reduce heating costs, Gordon recommends homeowners take a few practical steps to make their existing supply last longer.

Keep an eye on your usage: Checking your tank gauge regularly helps you understand how quickly you’re using oil and when you’ll need your next delivery.

Checking your tank gauge regularly helps you understand how quickly you’re using oil and when you’ll need your next delivery. Avoid leaving it until the last minute: Ordering when your tank is nearly empty can leave you with fewer options if demand is high or delivery slots are limited.

Ordering when your tank is nearly empty can leave you with fewer options if demand is high or delivery slots are limited. Check your tank for leaks or damage: A damaged tank or leaking pipework could waste fuel and lead to costly repairs.

A damaged tank or leaking pipework could waste fuel and lead to costly repairs. Make sure your heating system is maintained: A properly serviced boiler can help identify faults that may affect its performance or safety.

A properly serviced boiler can help identify faults that may affect its performance or safety. Speak to your supplier: If you’re worried about costs, ask whether they offer payment plans or regular delivery options to help spread the cost over winter.

Gordon says: “The best thing households can do is take control of the things they can. Keep an eye on how much oil you’re using, plan your deliveries ahead and don’t wait until you’re desperate for fuel to place an order.

“Even if the tariff change eventually helps bring prices down, making your oil last longer and keeping your heating system in good shape can still make a meaningful difference to your winter spending.”

A welcome change, but households shouldn’t bank on instant savings

The removal of heating oil import tariffs will be welcomed by households that have few alternatives for keeping their homes warm, but the full effect on prices remains uncertain.

Gordon concludes: “It’s certainly a step in the right direction for off-grid households, but people shouldn’t budget on the assumption that heating oil will suddenly become significantly cheaper this week.

“Keep an eye on your usage, plan your deliveries ahead of cold weather and make sure your heating system is running properly. Those are the steps that can help households protect themselves against unexpected costs this winter.”