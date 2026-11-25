Mumbai, Nov 25: Asian stock markets witnessed significant volatility on Wednesday as renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) valuations triggered selling pressure across major technology stocks. However, market experts believe that strong business fundamentals and long-term technology growth opportunities remain important factors for investors.

Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex led the regional decline, falling as much as 7.9 per cent during morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 3.6 per cent. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained as much as 1.3 per cent.

Technology and semiconductor stocks faced considerable selling pressure. Japan’s Tokyo Electron and Advantest declined 13.5 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively. South Korean technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also recorded notable losses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn fell more than 9 per cent.

The decline followed growing investor concerns over the sustainability of massive investments in artificial intelligence and the high valuations of technology companies.

Meanwhile, Wall Street also ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 declining 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.5 per cent.

Despite the short-term correction, the global AI industry continues to attract significant investment. According to Gartner, global AI-related investment is projected to reach $2.7 trillion in 2026 and $3.6 trillion in 2027, highlighting the sector’s long-term growth potential.

Market volatility is expected to continue as investors assess technology valuations, corporate earnings and global economic developments. However, continued innovation, rising demand for advanced semiconductors and expanding AI applications could provide long-term opportunities for the global technology industry.

Investors are likely to remain focused on corporate fundamentals and sustainable earnings growth while navigating near-term fluctuations in global equity markets.