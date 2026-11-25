Mumbai, Nov 25: Indian stock markets opened sharply higher on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining up to 1.7 per cent amid strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and buying across banking and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,433.61 points, or 1.73 per cent, to reach 83,869.60 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 406.35 points, or 1.6 per cent, to trade at 25,756 around 9:20 am.

Banking and technology stocks led the rally, with the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty IT indices rising over 2 per cent each. Cement, FMCG, energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks also witnessed strong buying.

However, metal and media stocks remained under pressure, declining nearly 1 per cent.

The positive market sentiment was supported by strong foreign investor participation. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased Indian equities worth Rs 5,673 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,760 crore.

According to market experts, foreign investors have infused a record $13.2 billion into Indian equities so far in November.

Strong corporate earnings also boosted investor confidence, with Nifty 50 companies reporting 27 per cent earnings growth in the second quarter.

Despite weakness in global markets amid concerns over technology stock valuations and artificial intelligence-related investments, Indian equities continued to outperform their global peers.

Market experts believe that strong domestic fundamentals, improving corporate earnings and sustained FII inflows could support the Indian stock market in the coming sessions, although global volatility may continue to influence investor sentiment.