Blur India X The Aravani Art Project

Their talented team has designed a custom box and solid perfume, bringing their distinctive artistic vision to life.

Founded and led by Poornima Sukumar, the Aravani Art Project is a powerful collective and intersectional movement dedicated to uplifting and empowering marginalized communities. They have their team in Bangalore, Chennai & Delhi.

Through the transformative power of art and storytelling, they create spaces for expression, dialogue, and social change, fostering a world that embraces diversity and inclusivity.

The Valentine’s box contains- 2 solid perfumes, 2 custom cards, 1 custom lapel pin, and 1 sticker sheet…

Custom fragrances:

1- Smells Like I’m A Green Flag; notes- pink pepper, musk, amber, cedar

2- Smells Like I’m A Certified Pookie; notes- passionfruit, tangerine, vanilla

