Boost Milkshake Unveils ‘The New Secret of Mahi Energy – a befitting tribute to MS Dhoni & his fans

Hyderabad, Mar 30: Boost Milkshake, the ready-to-drink energy beverage, launches its latest campaign “The New Secret of Mahi Energy” as a tribute to MS Dhoni aka Mahi & his millions of fans across the nation,

For years, MS Dhoni has defined calm, resilience, and match-winning stamina. With bat or gloves, on or off fields his mere presence is enough to have an impact. No wonder, he is and will always be Thala for a reason.

In the stands, millions of fans mirror that same energy – showing up, believing, and powering every moment with unmatched passion.

At the heart of the idea is a simple equation: Mahi energy fuels his fans, and fans’ energy charges up the FOREVER legend in the iconic no. 7 jersey.

Boost Milkshake becomes the common source that powers this two-way exchange – from the pitch to the stands and back again.

From roaring stadiums to everyday fan rituals, the campaign celebrates the stamina behind fandom – the chants, the loyalty, and the belief that never fades. And it is a heartfelt tribute to each and every die-hard supporter who has stood behind Dhoni, no matter what.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director – Foods & Beverages, HUL said “MS Dhoni’s legacy of Consistency, resilience, and energy define the spirit of Mahi and millions of Indians who show up every day and keep going. Boost Milkshake brings this spirit to life in a chilled ready to drink, great-tasting format. The campaign celebrates the idea of everyday energy — the drive that fuels moments of focus, effort, and perseverance — positioning Boost Milkshake as a simple, everyday source of energy that fits seamlessly into modern lives.”

Bringing this alive, the campaign rolls out across key cricketing hubs with a strong outdoor presence in Mumbai, Chennai, and Guwahati, alongside collaborations with fan pages and bringing a leading Mahi superfan Sarvanan Hari on board. A dedicated Instagram handle further anchors the campaign as an always-on hub for fan stories and match-day energy.

More than a campaign, Boost Milkshake celebrates the spirit behind the ‘Energy That Unites Mahi & his million fans’, a phenomenon where fandom becomes a force and energy, a shared identity.

This season is dedicated to Mahi energy.

Limitless, all powerful and felt by millions.