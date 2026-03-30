Tefal Empowers Bengaluru with New Time-Saving Campaign

Bangalore, Mar 30: Tefal, the global leader in premium cookware and home appliances, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Because Bangalore Waits Enough,’ a city-focused initiative built on a simple and widely experienced reality: in Bengaluru, waiting has become a part of everyday life.

From traffic signals and long commutes to navigating congested roads and public transport, a significant portion of the day is spent in transit or in pause. The campaign draws from this shared experience to highlight a clear and relevant idea – while waiting may be unavoidable outside, it does not have to continue at home.

At the centre of the campaign is a simple thought: Bangalore waits enough outside. The home should not be another place where time is lost.

Executed as a large-scale, integrated initiative, the campaign spans multiple high-impact touchpoints across the city. This includes branding across two trains on the Namma Metro Purple Line, ensuring visibility within daily commuter journeys, as well as bus shelter installations across 20 units in key residential and high-footfall neighbourhoods such as Rajajinagar, Koramangala 100 ft Road, Yelahanka, Shanti Nagar, Indiranagar, Malleshwaram, Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, and Banasankari.

Within this context, Tefal’s product innovations are positioned as practical solutions to reduce time spent on daily cooking tasks. The brand’s mixer grinders, powered by Powelix blade technology, are designed to deliver faster grinding and blending, with results in under a minute. Its cookware range, featuring Thermo-Signal technology, indicates when the pan has reached the optimal cooking temperature, removing guesswork and reducing unnecessary waiting during the cooking process.

Jasjeet Kaur, Chief Executive Officer, Groupe SEB India, said,

“Urban consumers today are constantly balancing speed with quality across every aspect of their lives. In cities like Bengaluru, where time is often dictated by factors beyond one’s control, we see a clear need for solutions that simplify everyday routines. With Tefal, our focus is on delivering innovations that are intuitive, efficient, and built around real consumer insights, ensuring that while the city may demand patience, the kitchen does not.”

The campaign is also being amplified through a digital and influencer-led layer, currently live across social platforms. The content builds on the same central idea, positioning the kitchen as the starting point for reclaiming time, and translating the campaign thought into everyday, relatable scenarios.