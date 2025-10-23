Bounteous x Accolite Launches Pan-India Campus Recruitment Drive to Attract Next-Generation Tech Talent

Chennai, India October 23, 2025: Bounteous x Accolite, a global leader in providing end-to-end digital transformation services, has announced the launch of its campus recruitment drive, spanning from October 9 to October 31, 2025. The initiative aims to identify and hire aspiring engineering, technology, and management talent from campuses across India, reinforcing the company’s focus on building a future-ready workforce to support its growing delivery and innovation ecosystem.

The Pan-India drive is open to freshers and recent graduates across the 2025 and 2026 batches, offering opportunities for Full-Time Employment (FTE), Internship, and Internship + FTE roles.

“We are excited to launch our campus hiring drive and connect with the bright minds that will shape the future of digital transformation,” said Amit Arora, Executive Vice President, Strategic Operations and Enterprise Scaling, of Bounteous x Accolite. “We believe in offering young professionals a platform where they can learn, innovate, and contribute to solving real-world digital challenges from the very beginning of their careers.”

The Hiring Process

Powered by Talent Titan, Bounteous x Accolite has outlined a structured, multi-stage process designed to identify and nurture top talent:

Registration & Online Technical Assessment

Applicants begin by registering and submitting their profiles on the Talent Titan platform. They receive access to an online technical assessment covering data structures & algorithms, programming fundamentals, and domain-relevant questions.

Technical Evaluation

Shortlisted candidates face another technical assessment or coding challenge to further filter for problem-solving skills, algorithmic thinking, and coding correctness.

Virtual Interviews (Technical + HR)

Finalists go through 2 to 3 rounds of technical interviews followed by an HR round focusing on cultural fit, behavioural traits, and candidate expectations.

Offer & Onboarding

Successful candidates receive formal offers and begin the onboarding process. The entire journey from registration to offer typically spans 3–4 weeks.

With a combined legacy of technology excellence and digital innovation, Bounteous x Accolite has established itself as a partner of choice for enterprises seeking large-scale transformation. The company offers an environment that encourages learning agility, cross-domain collaboration, and exposure to global clients and projects.