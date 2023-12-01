Brands suggest practical solutions to tackle Pollution

1. Nurture.farm: Established in December 2019, nurture. farm brings together the best agriculture solutions, including remote sensing, farm mechanisms, online marketplaces, traceability, and market linkage. It also encourages farmers to adopt sustainable practices to mitigate potential risks and become resilient.

Harshal Sonawane, Head of Sustainability, nurture.farm, said “Nurture.farm champions a greener Delhi with tangible solutions to combat pollution. Strategic steps, such as vertically covering construction sites, protecting raw materials with water spray and windbreakers, and responsible waste storage, can significantly enhance air quality by 50%, as affirmed by our recent report. Tackling the pervasive issue of fly ash emissions from concrete batching, Nurture.farm advocates for water spray, windbreakers, and telescopic chutes at batching locations. By prioritizing these measures, we strive for a cleaner, healthier capital, fostering sustainable practices that safeguard both the environment and the well-being of Delhi’s residents.”

2. Zoomcar – Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is the leading marketplace for peer2peer car sharing across India, Indonesia and Egypt, with over 21,000 cars registered through its platform. The Zoomcar community connects vehicle owners with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in growing markets. In the quest for sustainability, the reduction in individual car ownership plays a pivotal role. Car-sharing initiatives significantly reduce the number of vehicles on roads, curbing emissions and diminishing carbon footprints. By promoting a shared usage model, these

platforms actively contribute to environmental conservation, aligning personal mobility with global efforts to combat climate change.

3. Creduce: It is India’s leading services provider in the field of climate change and carbon asset management. Established in 2012 by Shailendra Singh Rao, Creduce is an Ahmedabad- based, India’s leading domain of services focused on various Renewable Energy, Environment, and Climate Change Mitigation advisory. Creduce provides services to enable people and businesses to live a ‘carbon conscious’ life, a concept that is aggressively defining the landscape of how we live and utilize the earth and its resources. Shailendra Singh Rao, Founder, Creduce, said stubble burning simply causes air pollution as it is the practice of burning crop residue after harvest. “The government can ban stubble burning altogether, with strict penalties for violators. This would be the most effective way to reduce air pollution from stubble burning,” he said.