BuyEazzy Secures Dollars 4.25Mn in Series A Funding from Info Edge Ventures

19 January 2024, Mysore, India – BuyEazzy, a pioneering neighbourhood e-commerce platform announced today that it has successfully closed a $4.25 million Series A funding round led by Info Edge Ventures with participation from existing Pg investors Incubate Fund Asia and M Venture Partners. This latest round of funding will be instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion, team building and product enhancement efforts.

BuyEazzy, founded in May 2021 by Rahul Aggarwal and Hariher B, and based in Mysore, is on a mission to transform Bharat’s beauty and wellness e-commerce landscape. The platform caters to consumers’ unfulfilled beauty and wellness needs in Tier 2+ cities, where access to a wide assortment of beauty products is limited. E-commerce penetration for beauty in these regions is less than 5%, primarily due to the trust deficit between online platforms and offline users, long delivery times, and product authenticity and quality issues. By leveraging the trust between neighbourhood store owners and consumers, BuyEazzy offers a convenient online shopping experience with access to a wide assortment, competitive prices, and reliable delivery.

The funds raised in this round will be utilized towards expanding BuyEazzy’s presence to 40+ cities, onboarding 2M+ offline users, and continuing to disrupt the traditional supply chain in Bharat. The company is currently operational in 10 Tier 2/3 cities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and plans to reach 40+ cities in the near future