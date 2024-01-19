Digitronics Lands a Major Order From Bharat Electronics

Bangalore 19th January 2024: Digitronics, a JSC Group enterprise, has landed a major order from Bharat Electronics to manufacture and supply fully indigenized DC-DC Converters and EMI Filter for use in LCA Tejas Mk1. This move aligns with Digitronics’ commitment to supporting the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Under the contract, Digitronics will design, manufacture, and supply 1500 sets of DC-DC Converters for use in the Pylon interface box (PIB) for LCA Tejas Mk 1.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Naveen Kumar Nathan, Director – Marketing said, “Digitronics remains dedicated to innovation, quality, and national self-reliance, contributing significantly to the advancement of indigenous defence capabilities. We are proud to contribute to the indigenization of LCA Tejas Mk 1, supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This order is a testament to our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solutions for critical military and aerospace applications, meeting the rigorous quality standards mandated for LCA Tejas with respect to DC-DC Converters. The provision of this key component will significantly enhance the indigenization of LCA Tejas, which is poised to become the cornerstone of India’s air defence.”

The product range includes 50W DC–DC converters, 65W DC–DC converters, and a tailored EMI filter for the Pylon interface box. These converters are engineered for redundancy or individual military and aerospace applications, featuring a self-contained thick film hybrid technology. The fully isolated design operates at 300 kHz for low ripple and fast response time, meeting stringent MIL-STD-461C requirements such as CE01, CE03, CS01, CS02, and CS06. The key features of Digitronics’ DC-DC Converters include MIL-STD-704D compliant to input surges, wide input operating range, soft start with built-in test capability, fast acting output short circuit protection, over voltage protection and state-of-the-art external sync function for switching frequencies.

The EMI filter, model EMI-FM15A, is a compact standalone hybrid solution adhering to MIL-STD-704D & MIL-STD-461E. With a rugged full hermetic hybrid construction, it supports a 15A output current and is compatible with all standard 28V inputs DC/DC converters, ensuring high reliability.