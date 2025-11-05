Calero Accelerates Global Expansion with Channel Investments in APAC and EMEA

ROCHESTER, N.Y., November 05, 2025 — Calero, the global leader in Technology Business Management solutions, is accelerating its international growth with bold channel expansion and significant regional investments across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This strategic move strengthens Calero’s partner ecosystem and ensures businesses worldwide can simplify technology management and maximize IT investments with confidence.

To spearhead this growth, Calero has appointed Jamie Deveaux as Channel Sales Director for APAC and Danni Stjernegaard as Channel Sales Director for EMEA. These seasoned leaders bring deep expertise in building high-performing partner networks, enabling Calero to amplify its partner sales strategy and deliver greater value through local partnerships.

“Calero is committed to helping organizations streamline technology management and unlock real business value,” said Eric Martorano, President and CRO of Calero. “Our continued investment in APAC and EMEA is about equipping partners globally with the resources and support they need to deliver solutions that drive measurable outcomes.”

With over 3,000 customers in 102 countries, Calero is trusted globally for its modern, centralized platform that spans Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, SaaS Management, and Market Data Management. These solutions help organizations reduce risk, boost productivity, and drive efficiency across complex technology environments.

“APAC and EMEA represent significant opportunities,” added Jason Wieser, SVP of Sales at Calero. “By strengthening our partner ecosystem with regional resources and infrastructure, we’re enabling businesses to simplify technology management and unlock the full value of their IT investments.”

Calero’s continued success is built on a foundation of innovation, customer experience, and global consistency. The company’s focus on usability, implementation excellence, and solution security sets it apart in the industry. Through a combination of advanced technology, hands-on partnership, and a customer-first approach, Calero helps organizations gain the clarity and confidence to manage their entire technology lifecycle.

“We’re scaling with purpose and speed,” Martorano said. “Our mission is clear: empower businesses everywhere to innovate and thrive through technology management that’s secure, strategic, and effortless to adopt. By investing in regional leadership and infrastructure, we’re enabling partners to deliver clarity, control, and measurable ROI – helping organizations turn complexity into opportunity on a global scale. This is about shaping the future, not just keeping pace.”