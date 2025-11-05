Konnichiwa! Otter.ai Expands to Japanese Market with New Japanese Language Support for AI Meeting Agent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., November 05, 2025 — Otter.ai, the creator of the leading AI meeting agent, today announced it is expanding to the Japanese market with the addition of real-time Japanese transcription. The expansion of its language capabilities builds on Otter’s commitment to enabling teams worldwide to capture and leverage their meeting conversations, driving collaboration and productivity.

“We’re excited to see Otter expanding its global reach and delivering value to Japanese-speaking teams worldwide, a language spoken by over 120 million people,” says John Roos, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and founding partner of Geodesic Capital, a Silicon Valley–Japan bridge fund with over 1 billion AUM and Otter.ai investor. “Otter’s new Japanese language support offers an exciting opportunity for organizations, empowering them to harness the power of AI meeting intelligence in their native language.”

This announcement follows Otter’s recent launch of their comprehensive suite of enterprise features that establishes Otter as the secure, centralized knowledge base that turns lost, unstructured voice data into measurable business value. The new enterprise offering builds on Otter’s proven track record of generating over $1 billion in customer ROI. Now with Japanese language support, Otter extends this powerful meeting intelligence to organizations across Japan and Japanese-speaking teams worldwide, enabling them to unlock insights from their conversations in their native language.

“Our mission is to empower businesses across the globe to unlock their unstructured voice data,” says Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder. “Being one of the first and only companies to develop our AI language transcription capabilities in-house, we’re able to provide unparalleled accuracy for complex languages and accents, surpassing the output of similar solutions.”

Earlier this year, Otter.ai announced support for French and Spanish transcriptions. Japanese transcriptions are now available in Otter’s desktop and mobile apps (Apple and Android) and can be used to transcribe both in-person meetings and virtual meetings on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Users can also use the Otter AI Chat feature to ask questions in Japanese.

This further expansion of Otter’s language capabilities, with the platform now supporting English, French, Spanish and Japanese, makes Otter the go-to AI meeting agent for teams and businesses worldwide.