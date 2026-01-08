Canara Bank Hands Over Cheque of INR 1 Cr to Family of Deceased MESCOM Employee

Mangaluru, Jan 08: MESCOM employee, the late Shri Vijesh Kumar, who was working at the Belthangady MESCOM unit, met with a fatal accident and lost his life during the course of his official duties. As part of Canara Bank’s Premium Payroll Package, an insurance compensation amount of ₹ 1.00 crore was disbursed to his dependents at the MESCOM Corporate Office in Mangaluru on Tuesday. The insurance coverage is provided under a group accidental insurance scheme extended to the account holders of Canara Bank’s Premium Payroll Package, a salary savings account product.

The cheque was formally handed over to the deceased employee’s mother, by the General Manager of Canara Bank Circle Office Mangaluru, Shri Manjunath B Singai, in the presence of Managing Director of MESCOM, Shri Jayakumar R. Also present on the occasion were Chairman, MESCOM, Shri H Harish Kumar, Chief Financial Officer Muralidhar Naik, General Manager (HR) Manjunatha Swamy, among others.