Engineering the Future: Global Leaders Unite at GITAM for ICTIEE 2026

Bengaluru, Jan 08: GITAM (Deemed to be University) a premier institution driving innovation through multidisciplinary education and impactful research, hosted the 13th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE 2026) at its Bengaluru campus,marking high-impact dialogue and global collaboration. Hosted in partnership with The Indo Universal Collaboration For Engineering Education (IUCEE Foundation), the flagship event based on the theme – “Transforming Teaching and Learning Ecosystems in the AI-Driven World”, brought educators and industry leaders together to innovative pedagogical practices and research aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of engineering and higher education worldwide.

The conference was graced by Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor Visvesvaraya Technological University. Dr. Ashok S. Shettar, Pro Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Prof. Basavaraj Gundappa K, Pro Vice Chancellor GITAM University, Bengaluru & conference General Chair, along with other key dignitaries, students and faculty members.

Dr Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor Visvesvaraya Technological University, emphasized that transformation in engineering education is no longer a choice; it is a necessity. He also highlighted the fact by sharing global best practices, how institutions are collectively ensuring that Indian engineering graduates remain leaders on the world stage.

Echoing the same thoughts, Dr. Ashok S. Shettar, Pro Chancellor, KLE Technological University, highlighted the fact that the classrooms must be a lab for ingenuity, not just a hall for information. He also emphasised the importance of multidisciplinary collaborations that will produce the adaptable leaders the AI-driven world demands.

Commenting on the conference, Prof. Basavaraj Gundappa K, Pro Vice Chancellor GITAM University, Bengaluru & conference General Chair Said,“Our goal wasn’t just to talk about AI, but to figure out how we keep the student at the heart of the learning process. I believe the roadmaps developed here at ICTIEE 2026 will serve as the foundation for a more creative, resilient, and human-centric approach to engineering education.”

The keynote sessions at ICTIEE 2026 pushed the boundaries of traditional academia, sparking a series of provocative conversations. Experts led deep dives into the ‘AI Faculty Lounge,’ exploring the shifting dynamics of classrooms where bots act as co-teachers, while other sessions championed a move ‘From Passive to Play’ through gamified engineering curriculum. Throughout the conference, a singular message emerged: education must be treated as a living system. Speakers emphasised to view AI not as a replacement for the educator, but as a powerful catalyst to reignite student motivation and engagement in a rapidly evolving era.

“Our students aren’t waiting for the future—they’re building it. This year’s forum proved that when you combine a young person’s empathy with AI’s speed, magic happens. We’re teaching them to be more than just engineers; we’re teaching them to be visionaries who anticipate challenges before they even arrive.” said Krishna Vedula,IUCEE Foundation

Set against the ambitious backdrop of the conference theme, various university leaders took center stage for a panel on “Leading change in response to advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI)” it explored the urgent responsibility academic leaders face in pivoting their institutions. The panel discussion highlighted how the ecosystems can be guided through the AI shift without losing the human element that defines a great education.

The conference also provided a platform for presentation of 76 research papers that were presented by faculty members that will get published in JEET journal spanning across topics such as

● Innovative Pedagogies and Active Learning

● Research-Informed Curriculum and Course Design

● Assessment, Feedback, and Learning Outcomes

● Faculty Development and Educational Leadership

● Emerging Technologies and Future Skills

In conjunction with the ongoing conference, the The Indo Universal Collaboration For Engineering Education foundation (IUCEE) also hosted its IUCEE Annual Student Forum 2026, at the GITAM Bengaluru campus which will provide students a platform to showcase collaboration, innovation and leadership.