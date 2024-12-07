Car Accidents in Rural Areas: Unique Challenges and Safety Measures

Car accidents in rural areas are more common than you might expect, given the lower levels of traffic. In 2022, 41% of all car accidents occurred in rural areas, with 17,283 fatalities. Interestingly, until 2016, there were historically more accidents in rural areas, but as traffic levels increased, so too did urban accidents.

Photo by Peter Fazekas:

It is fair to say that rural roads present unique challenges and risks for drivers that contribute to higher car accident rates compared to urban areas. Understanding these challenges and taking appropriate safety measures can help reduce accidents and injuries.

Challenges of Rural Roads

Two-lane highways: Many rural roads are two-lane highways with no divider between opposing traffic. This increases the risk of head-on collisions.

High speeds: Speed limits are often higher on rural roads. Higher speeds give drivers less time to react and result in more severe crashes. 28% of motor vehicle accident deaths in rural areas during 2022 were caused by speeding motorists. If you’ve been injured in an auto accident, experienced car accident lawyers can help you get compensation if this happens to your family.

Blind corners and hills: Rural roads have more blind corners, hills, and impaired visibility compared to urban roads. These make it difficult for drivers to see oncoming vehicles.

Wildlife: Deer, moose and other animals often wander onto rural roads, increasing the risk of collisions. Between one and two million crashes each year are caused by collisions with wildlife such as deer – an adult buck can weigh as much as 160 pounds, which will cause a significant amount of damage if it hits your car at speed.

Poor road conditions: Rural roads may be poorly maintained with uneven surfaces, potholes, gravel, etc. This can cause drivers to lose control.

Limited cell service: Cell service is spotty or unavailable in many rural areas. This makes it difficult to call for help after an accident. Federal Communications Commission reports that 16% of the US has no voice and data coverage.

Safety Measures for Rural Driving

Obey speed limits: Do not exceed posted speed limits, and reduce speed around corners and hills.

Avoid distractions: Focus fully on driving and avoid distractions like cell phones.

Watch for wildlife: Scan roadsides for animals that may bolt into traffic.

Wear seatbelts: Always wear seatbelts and ensure passengers do too. Seatbelts are critical for preventing injuries.

Maintain vehicles: Check tire pressure and tread, windshield wipers, lights etc. regularly to prevent accidents due to equipment failure.

Follow distance: Leave ample braking distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Avoid fatigue: Do not drive when very tired, which impairs reaction time. Take regular breaks on long trips. Drowsy driving is a factor in 50,000 injury-causing crashes each year.

Avoid impaired driving: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Arrange for alternate transportation.

Be Aware of the Risks

Rural roads present greater hazards compared to urban driving. However, being aware of these risks and taking preventative measures can help reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities on rural roads. Drivers should focus on cautious driving behaviors and vehicle maintenance to stay safe.