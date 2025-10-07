CARE Hospitals Appoints Dr. Pawan Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

Hyderabad, 07th October 2025: CARE Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, announces the appointment of Dr. Pawan Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Dr. Kumar will spearhead the organisation’s strategic direction, operations, and expansion, driving its vision to provide quality and accessible healthcare across India.

Dr. Kumar is a seasoned healthcare professional with extensive experience in leading hospital operations, business transformation, and clinical management. With over a decade of experience in senior leadership positions across India’s premier healthcare organisations, he brings deep expertise in business strategy, P&L management, and team leadership. An anesthesiologist by training, Dr. Kumar holds an MD in Anesthesiology from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and an MBA in Finance and Healthcare from the Indian School of Business (ISB), a rare combination that equips him with both clinical insight and strategic foresight.

Welcoming Dr. Kumar, Mr. Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pawan Kumar as the CEO of CARE Hospitals. His dynamic leadership, deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable addition to our organisation. We look forward to the fresh perspective and strategic vision he will bring as we continue to strengthen CARE’s position as a trusted leader in patient care and healthcare innovation.” Sharing his vision for the organisation, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, CARE Group of Hospitals said, “I am honoured to join CARE Hospitals, an organisation that has always stood for compassion, integrity, and clinical excellence. My focus will be on strengthening our clinical excellence, expanding access to quality care, and building a culture that inspires collaboration and innovation. Together, we will continue to build a healthcare ecosystem that combines excellence with empathy.”

As Dr. Kumar takes the helm, his vision is to build on CARE Hospitals’ strong legacy of clinical excellence and compassion by driving innovation, expanding access to quality healthcare, and fostering a culture that puts patients and people at the heart of every decision. Under his leadership, the organisation aims to strengthen its role as a trusted healthcare partner for communities across India. CARE Hospitals stands as one of the country’s most respected multi-specialty healthcare networks defined by its commitment to ethical medical practice, advanced clinical expertise, and a deep sense of empathy in care. Guided by these values, CARE continues to shape the future of healthcare through excellence, integrity, and compassion.