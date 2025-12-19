Cashify Projects Saving 24 Lakh Devices From Landfills in 2026 as Refurbished D2C Grows ~40% in 2025

India, Dec 19: Cashify, India’s leading re-commerce platform, today released its Year-End Snapshot 2025, highlighting a strong year of business growth supported by a sharp festive-season surge.

Cashify closed 2025 with ~40% YoY growth in its refurbished D2C business and a 16% rise in trade-ins, showcasing both scale and strengthening consumer trust in certified refurbished devices.

Festive months amplified demand more through timing than volume. Compared to the May-August average, festive D2C sales grew by a modest 2%, while peak shopping days recorded nearly 2x the non-peak daily order volume.

The festive impact was more evident in shifts across category mix, peak-day concentration, and value per device than in headline volumes.

The company refurbished and sold over 3 lakh smartphones via its D2C channel, driven by wider EMI adoption, improved supply depth, and consistent demand across price tiers.

“This year’s trade-in patterns tell us exactly where India is headed: towards a mature, continuous upgrade cycle. In 2026, our focus is to build a stronger, more diversified supply engine by expanding intake across doorstep programs, stores, and enterprise channels. As these streams deepen, we unlock the ability to bring premium refurbished devices to more markets, at better value, and at far greater scale. That’s how we move closer to making India a global hub of recommerce and remanufacturing,” said Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder, Cashify.

Key Highlights from Cashify’s Year-End Snapshot 2025:

~40% YoY growth in refurbished D2C sales

15–16% YoY rise in trade-in volumes

Mobile D2C sales account for ~20% of total devices refurbished and sold in 2025

Mid and mid-premium smartphones (₹15K–₹50K) drove over 69% of festive demand, signalling that refurbished buying is now performance-first, not price-first.

Festive accounts for 35% of annual device trade-ins

129.42% growth in festive buybacks (v/s regular months)

The festive season saw an uptick of 33.67% in volume and 39% in revenue

Outlook for 2026

Cashify anticipates strong, broad-based growth in 2026, with projected expansion between 30–35% across its business. While smartphones will remain central to its operations, the company expects non-smartphone categories, including tablets, gaming consoles, smart wearables, and enterprise devices, to grow into a more meaningful share. Its recent collaboration with Amazon as a certified reseller of Amazon devices further broadens this category mix.

These categories will benefit from improved sourcing, deeper refurbishment capabilities, and increased visibility across Cashify’s expanding network of 300+ planned retail stores.

Across its channels, Cashify expects to save 24 lakh devices from going to the landfill in 2026, reflecting deeper consumer adoption and stronger supply-side maturity.

What the Data Reveals About Indian Recommerce

The festive season and year-end performance offer early indicators of the broader recommerce and remanufacturing ecosystem’s health in India:

Festive demand drives upgrade cycles: India’s upgrade behaviour continues to centre around the festive months, when buying intent and device turnover naturally peak. This period consistently triggers a sharp rise in trade-ins, creating the supply runway that sustains refurbished availability through the rest of the year.

Strengthening supply reveals a maturing ecosystem: Rising trade-in volumes, smoother festive throughput, and better access to premium inventory point to a more reliable and organised supply-side foundation. These developments are essential for India to build the scale and predictability required to become a meaningful global player in remanufacturing.

Recommerce gains nationwide relevance: Demand from emerging cities continues to expand, showing that re-commerce is no longer limited to early adopters in major metros. With wider retail presence, doorstep convenience, and enterprise-led buyback channels, participation is broadening across the country, and is expected to accelerate further.

A broader device ecosystem is emerging beyond smartphones: Momentum in non-smartphone categories signals the early formation of a multi-device circular economy. As supply chains deepen and refurbishment capabilities advance, the industry is positioned to extend recommerce to a wider range of electronic products, opening up significant avenues for future growth.