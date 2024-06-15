CEAT Specialty Collaborates with Kalki 2898 AD for the Launch of Futuristic Tyres for AI Vehicle

India, 15th June 2024: CEAT Specialty has announced an exciting partnership with the much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, to develop and launch state-of-the-art tyres for Bujji, the robotic vehicle featured in the movie. This collaboration highlights CEAT’s cutting-edge technology and reinforces its commitment to driving the future of mobility.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set in a futuristic world where advanced technology and artificial intelligence shape daily life. The film features an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Bujji, the AI-driven car in the film, represents the pinnacle of futuristic design and innovation, requiring tyres as advanced and visionary as the vehicle itself.

Designed by Hollywood’s Haisu Wang, who also designed vehicles for Black Panther, Bujji represents a leap into the future of automotive design and technology. The filmmakers wanted a moving car that brought Wang’s design to life, and CEAT Specialty rose to the challenge, creating state-of-the-art tyres that complement this groundbreaking vehicle.

Amit Tolani, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty, shared his thoughts on this transformative project: “Collaborating on Bujji for Kalki 2898 AD was an incredible opportunity for us. It allowed us to push our boundaries and explore new technologies and materials. Dyutiman Chatterjee and his R&D team brought this vision to life, showcasing their creativity and engineering prowess. This project has set the stage for our future in tyre innovation. Our team and our tyres are truly Crafted for the Curious, driving us to explore uncharted territories and envision the future.” Dyutiman Chatterjee, Head of R&D at CEAT Specialty, added, “Creating tyres for Bujji was an inspiring and demanding task. It provided us with a unique platform to test new technologies and materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in tyre design. CEAT Specialty is already renowned for its engineering prowess in developing best-in-class OTR tyres, and this project challenged us to elevate our standards even further. It has not only pushed us to be better but also given us a valuable perspective on the future of tyre technology.”

The development of Bujji’s tyres was a fascinating behind-the-scenes journey that involved intense creativity and meticulous engineering. The process kicked off with dynamic brainstorming sessions, during which designers, engineers, and material scientists collaborated to conceptualize potential designs. Inspired by Bujji’s futuristic look and capabilities, the team delved into extensive discussions about materials, technologies, and aesthetics. These sessions gave birth to visionary sketches, digital models, and pattern prototypes, vividly bringing their ideas to life.

One of the standout features of the tyres is their unique block design. Drawing inspiration from AI algorithms and futuristic patterns, the design incorporates intricate grooves and channels that enhance performance and visual appeal. The circular support base of the block design is specifically crafted for superior traction and stability, ensuring the tyres complement Bujji’s advanced capabilities and striking sporty looks.

Engineering excellence was at the core of this project. The tyres boast a higher breadth and a unique aspect ratio of 30, which ensures outstanding performance and torque. Additionally, the tyres have an impressive load-bearing capacity of up to 4 tonnes, making them highly durable and capable of supporting the robust structure of Bujji. The wider design, coupled with larger rims, not only enhances Bujji’s appearance but also minimizes side sway, providing a smoother and more stable ride. Rigorous simulations and real-world testing validated the design, optimizing the tyres for superior cornering, steering, and braking performance—essential characteristics for a high-performance vehicle like Bujji.

CEAT’s collaboration with Kalki 2898 AD has set a new benchmark in tyre technology, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Known for its meritorious off-the-road tyres, CEAT Specialty was the first choice for providing these futuristic tyres due to its industry expertise and proven track record.

As CEAT Specialty moves forward, the lessons learned and the technologies developed during the Bujji project will be crucial in shaping the company’s future products. The vision is clear: to create tyres that are not only functional and reliable but also smart, sustainable, and ready for the future of mobility.

With a legacy of innovation and a forward-thinking approach, CEAT is poised to lead the charge in the next era of automotive excellence. The journey with Bujji and Kalki 2898 AD has illuminated the path, and the future looks promising for CEAT and its vision for futuristic tyres.