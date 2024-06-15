Celebrate Father’s Day with Relishing Delicacies at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

15th June 2023: This Father’s Day, indulge in an array of delectable flavours specially curated at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Offering a plethora of indulgent delicacies specially crafted by the chefs at Westin, enjoy an extension buffet incorporating the best of local and international flavours. A few must-try delicacies include Pesto Marinated Baked Fish and Cajun Spiced Chicken.

With live counters, refreshing cocktails and bubbly beverages, immerse yourself in a celebration like never before. Coupled with exciting personalised giveaways and a complimentary round of dad’s favourite drink, enjoy the perfect Sunday with your loved ones with scrumptious delicacies like never before.

Treat your father to a remarkable dining experience worth savouring this Father’s day!

For reservations, Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace – Phone: +91 8008302201

