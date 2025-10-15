Celebrate in Style: 5 Thoughtful Modicare Essentials to Make Your Festive Gifting Shine

Mumbai, 15th October 2025: This festive season, let your gifts reflect radiance, beauty, and thoughtfulness. Whether it’s a self-care indulgence or a token of love, Modicare’s festive essentials promise to add a touch of glow to every celebration. From skincare and fragrance to statement accessories and vibrant makeup, here’s your guide to five Modicare favourites that will help you shine brighter this season.

Forest Nectar, by Modiway – An initiative of Modicare

Forest Nectar by Modiway is more than just skincare; it’s a ritual of self-care that nourishes the skin, hair, and soul. Crafted with love and care, the range blends nature’s finest ingredients with advanced formulations to create a truly luxurious experience. This Diwali, as you celebrate new beginnings and the joy of togetherness, indulge in rituals that rejuvenate, restore, and renew your inner glow. From the invigorating aroma of coffee to the regal allure of oudh and the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid, every product is designed to awaken your senses and elevate your festive self-care journey.

Coffee Range: Awaken your skin with the antioxidant-rich goodness of coffee. From the Coffee Foaming Face Wash to the Coffee Body Butter, this range revitalises and protects, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and radiant.

Oudh Range: Step into timeless luxury with oudh – the “Wood of the Gods.” Infused with enriching botanicals, products like the Oudh Foaming Face Wash and Oudh Body Butter soothe, hydrate, and envelop your senses in serenity.

Intense Hydration Hair Care Range: Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this collection deeply nourishes and strengthens, restoring softness and shine. From shampoo and conditioner to hair serum and mask, each product brings Diwali-ready lustre to your locks. Price starts from ₹850.

Mystic Touch Perfumes by Modicare

Light up the festive season with the Mystic Touch Perfume Collection by Modicare, a range crafted in France that embodies luxury, sophistication, and individuality. these 100% cruelty-free perfumes, certified by PETA and compliant with IFRA standards, promise a clean, ethical fragrance experience – the perfect Diwali gift for those who appreciate elegance.

Step into femininity with Whisper, a chic fruity fragrance with notes of lemon and mint – vibrant and full of joy. Or embrace the allure of Silk Muse, a floral masterpiece with almonds, coffee, and bergamot that captures the spirit of festive evenings.

For men, Deep Noir offers an aquatic blend of lavender, geranium, and sandalwood – contemporary yet timeless – while Oud delivers a woody, spicy warmth reminiscent of the season’s glow. With Mystic Touch, every spritz becomes a celebration of confidence and charm – the perfect fragrance for festive nights that linger long after the lights fade.

Modicare’s Amoli Tarini Collection

This Diwali, add a touch of gold to your celebrations with Modicare’s Amoli Tarini Collection. Featuring 22-karat gold-plated necklaces, earrings, pendants, and bracelets, each handcrafted piece is designed to make your festive moments truly unforgettable. Dazzling zirconia crystals, faux rubies, and emeralds come together to capture the sparkle and splendour of the season – an expression of artistry and grace.

Necklace & Earring Sets

● Anvi: Be the star of your festive soirées with this 22k gold-plated set adorned with zirconia crystals and faux rubies.

● Advika – A delicate 22k gold-plated necklace and earring set with faux ruby and green emerald detailing for an effortlessly elegant festive look.

Pendant Sets

● Aashna – 22k gold plated pendant studded with zirconia crystals for moments that sparkle forever.

● Swara – 22k gold plated pendant and Earrings set designed with zirconia crystals that lets your inner radiance shine.

Bracelets

● Roshni: Add a touch of magic with this mesmerising moon-shaped bracelet, plated in 22k gold and embellished with glimmering zirconia crystals.

SM Watches- SM Men’S Blue Dial With (Two Time Zone) Black Silicon Strap Watch

Keep pace with every celebration in style with the SM Men’s Blue Dial Watch with Two Time Zones. Designed with a sporty edge and a premium black silicon strap, this timepiece is powered by Japanese Quartz Movement for precision and performance. it’s more than just an accessory—it’s a symbol of energy and spirit, perfectly complementing the vibrancy of festive nights. Add a bold touch to your everyday look with this watch and ensure you stay on time and on trend.