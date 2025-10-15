Mars Turns Art into Action: ‘Paint with Puppies’ Workshop Drives Adoption and Wellness for 100plus Associates

Hyderabad, October 15th, 2025: As conversations around responsible pet ownership and humane stray animal management rise, Mars, a global pet care, snacking, and food company with a 100+ year legacy has taken a purposeful step forward through its Mars Global Adoption Weekend 2025. Mars partnered with Pawasana and hosted a day-long ‘Paint with Puppies’ workshop at its office and the manufacturing facility – an initiative connecting homeless Indie pets with associates and loving families that not only helped forge special bonds but also built awareness on responsible pet parenting and adoption.

Held across 11 Indian cities, the campaign mobilized 14 NGOs, hundreds of volunteers, and thousands of visitors to adopt, learn, and act. The effort is part of Mars’ global ‘Two Lives Changed’ initiative spanning 25 countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, and India, reaffirming the company’s purpose of creating a better world for pets.

India faces one of the world’s most serious pet homelessness challenges, with 69.3 million cats and dogs living on the streets — nearly 19% of the world’s unhoused pet population (Mars State of Pet Homelessness Report, 2024). Mars seeks to address this issue by driving awareness around the joy of adopting a pet and importance of responsible pet ownership as the long-term solution for the homeless pet’s population in the country.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India, said: “When you adopt a pet, you don’t just change their life, but also your own, and that of your family for the better. We already know the urgent need of addressing the issues around pet homelessness, through initiatives like the Mars Global Adoption Weekend, we’re turning empathy into action, working with NGOs, civic bodies and our associates to ensure every pet finds safety, love, and belonging, and every community embraces responsible pet parenting as a shared duty.” Annanya, Co-Founder, Pawasana, shared, “Our work with Mars in Hyderabad was pure joy — who wouldn’t love painting alongside playful puppies? Beyond the laughter and fun, the ‘Paint with Puppies’ workshop reminded us that adoption isn’t just about finding homes for pets; it’s about creating moments of happiness and kindness that ripple through the community.”

The adoption weekend was a perfect blend of compassion, creativity, and care. This unique wellness Paint with Puppies workshop combined art therapy and mindfulness with adoption awareness, offering associates a chance to de-stress while bonding with adoptable pets. Over 100 Mars associates volunteered, spending quality time with their new furry friends. From wagging tails to soft belly rubs, the pets instantly brought a sense of calm and joy to the volunteers, powerfully demonstrating the healing human-animal bond.

Beyond the workshop, the weekend saw essential adoption and vaccination drives hosted in partnership with trusted local organizations, including NSAAS Medchal and Blue Cross Hyderabad. This collaborative effort delivered care, comfort, and, most importantly, forever homes to animals in need across the city.

A global study by Mars and Calm revealed the profound emotional impact of pets: 88% of Indian pet parents say their pets reduce anxiety and overthinking, and 76% feel more mindful and present because of their companionship. These insights reinforce that adoption is not just a kind gesture but a meaningful act that improves human wellbeing while giving pets a second chance at life.

The Mars Global Adoption Weekend underscores the company’s long-term commitment to animal welfare through its partnerships, associate volunteering, and educational initiatives for children and pet communities. By connecting policy awareness, on-ground action, and emotional storytelling, Mars continues to pave the way toward a future where no pet is left behind — one adoption, and two lives changed, at a time.