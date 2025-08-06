Celebrate the Spirit of Freedom with Fabindia

Tyohaar India Ka, Kurta Fabindia Ka

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Fabindia invites you to embrace the spirit of freedom with a campaign that brings together heritage, identity, and everyday elegance — Tyohaar India Ka, Kurta Fabindia Ka.

This Independence Day, Fabindia honours tradition through a thoughtfully curated range of handcrafted Indian wear, woven with care by artisans across India, from kurtas to Bandhgala jackets and handloom saris. Celebrate the unity, the sense of belonging and togetherness, this day brings with pride.

Extending the celebration, on every purchase of a white kurta set, Fabindia customers will receive a complementary lapel pin of the Indian Tiranga, a small but meaningful token to wear your pride close to the heart. Whether you’re attending a flag hoisting ceremony, spending the day with loved ones, or simply reflecting on what freedom means to you, celebrate India with Fabindia.

Available at Fabindia stores across India, on the app and online at fabindia.com.