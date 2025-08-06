IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & TEXMiN Recognized as Centre of Excellence Under National Critical Mineral Mission

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad in close collaboration with its Research Park (TEXMiN) recognized as a Centre of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission, Ministry of Mines, GoI

New Delhi, August 06th, 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, announces its recognition as one of the seven Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the prestigious National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), launched by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. This recognition marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward strengthening its scientific, technological, and industrial capabilities in the critical minerals sector.

The recognition has been made possible through IIT(ISM) Dhanbad’s close partnership with its Technology Translation Research Park, TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India), and a consortium of leading academic institutions, industry players, and innovation partners, both from India and abroad. Together, they have collaboratively built a strong proposal and vision aligned with NCMM’s objective of achieving self-reliance across the critical minerals value chain.

Operating in a Hub-and-Spoke model, the Centre of Excellence at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad brings together a dynamic mix of international and national partners. Global academic collaborators include Curtin University (Australia), University of Cambridge (UK), and Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), while Indian academic partners include IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IIT Gandhinagar. Innovation and startup partners such as Novasensa, a clean energy and circular economy startup, and the Centre for Process Innovation Limited (CPI), UK, have also joined forces to contribute to cutting-edge, deployable technologies. Industry partners like Hindustan Copper Limited, MOIL Ltd, MMPL, and a few other alliance partners bring critical field expertise, infrastructure, and co-investment, enabling real-world validation and accelerated translation of CRM technologies from lab to market.

TEXMiN, housed within IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, serves as the translational backbone of this initiative, enabling technology readiness and real-world implementation of research outcomes. The CoE’s projects are directly aligned with NCMM’s vision, focusing on AI/ML-based mineral exploration, core sample digitization, real-time traceability of CRM (Critical and Strategic Minerals), and beneficiation and recycling solutions. This research will be instrumental in building secure and resilient mineral supply chains critical to clean energy, e-mobility, electronics, and strategic sectors such as defence and space.

Commenting on this achievement, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman of the Governing Board, TEXMiN, said, “We are proud to be recognized as a Centre of Excellence under NCMM. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for IIT(ISM), TEXMiN, and our incredible partners as we work toward making India self-reliant in critical mineral technologies and value chains. Through deep academic, industrial, and translational partnerships, we aim to lead impactful research, innovation, and deployment in this strategic sector.” Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad and Project Director of TEXMiN, added, “TEXMiN is honoured to serve as the translational backbone of this CoE. Our focus will be on moonshot projects across AI/ML-enabled exploration, rock core digitization, CRM traceability dashboards, and pilot plant beneficiation of strategic minerals. This CoE will be a catalyst for India’s mineral technology revolution.”

The recognition of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad as a CoE under NCMM reflects a national commitment to develop indigenous capabilities for critical mineral processing, recycling, exploration, and advanced technological development. The initiative will not only boost India’s role in the global critical minerals supply chain but also contribute significantly to national goals on clean energy, circular economy, and strategic self-reliance.