Technology Developed by IIT Roorkee Licensed to EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Pvt. Ltd.

Roorkee, Uttarakhand, August 06, 2025 – In a significant move towards the commercialisation of cutting-edge materials science research, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Private Limited for a technology to produce novel nitrogen-enriched polytriazine.

The licensed technology, titled “Process for synthesis of nitrogen-enriched high surface area nanoporous polytriazines and their multi-functional applications,” has been developed by Prof. Paritosh Mohanty and Dr. Monika Chaudhary Department of Chemistry at IIT Roorkee. This innovation relates to an ultrafast microwave-assisted synthesis method to produce nitrogen-enriched nanoporous high surface area polytriazine.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, congratulated the inventors and industry partner, stating, “This agreement underscores IIT Roorkee’s commitment to translating research into impactful, real-world solutions. The successful transfer of this technology from lab to market exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation, supporting industry partnerships, and contributing to the vision of a self-reliant and technologically Viksit Bharat”

Prof. Vivek Malik, Dean (SRIC), IIT Roorkee, remarked, “We are proud to see another deep-tech solution developed at IIT Roorkee moving toward practical applications. Transfers like this with EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Pvt. Ltd. pave the way for sustainable technologies.”

Prof. Paritosh Mohanty, co-inventor of the technology, shared his thoughts, “This material family offers an exciting platform with immense potential across green energy, environment, and sustainable chemistry. It’s gratifying to see years of academic research taking shape in real-world applications through this transfer.”

Representing the industry partner, Mr. M. R. Katual from EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Pvt. Ltd. commented, “We are excited to collaborate with IIT Roorkee to take this innovation to the next stage. The unique features of this material align perfectly with our mission to develop sustainable and scalable solutions for emerging sectors.”