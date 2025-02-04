Niva Bupa Health Insurance launches KaamMeinShaanHai campaign to celebrate advisors as ‘Health Captains’

Bengaluru, February 04th, 2025: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), one of India’s leading standalone health insurers, has launched its latest campaign, #KaamMeinShaanHai. This initiative is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions of its advisors and agents. The campaign was unveiled in Bangalore in the presence of the advisor community. As part of this campaign, the advisors are being recognised as “Health Captains” since they play a pivotal role in protecting families and guiding customers through critical health decisions during times of medical need.

Individual agents continue to play a key role in increasing the penetration of health insurance in India. However, they are often underappreciated and seen as mere intermediaries or middlemen by most people. Niva Bupa conducted an internal dipstick amongst its advisors and found lack of acknowledgement and respect within their own family and society at large a key pain point. Advisors are involved at each stage of the health insurance journey, from guiding the right product to explaining the product benefits and then assisting with policy issuance to playing an extremely crucial role during a medical emergency. From arranging an ambulance and taking care of admission in the hospital to ensuring that all documentation is taken care of for the claims process, advisors go beyond their call of duty to help the customers and their family when they are most vulnerable. Their selfless acts during these crucial times often goes unnoticed and is not acknowledged enough.

To address this issue, Niva Bupa has launched a campaign titled #KaamMeinShaanHai which aims to instil a sense of pride amongst advisors and celebrate them as a hero who make a difference in the lives of the customers when it matters the most. Under the #KaamMeinShaanHai initiative comprehensive learning modules have been put together to empower agents to upskill themselves not just on health insurance but healthcare as well to help them become wellness consultants for their customers. This will help the advisors guide their customers to the right doctors, at the right healthcare setups and help them understand the diagnosis and treatment.

As part of the campaign two digital films have been created which showcases instances of how advisors manage customer’s anxiety and selflessly take care of them during hospitalisation. The films have been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

In addition to these assets, a plan to shoot 1000 videos based on real life experience is planned under “Stories of Pride” initiative by the company.

Earlier the campaign was unveiled in the presence of the advisor community in Delhi, Mumbai and Patna. A series of events is scheduled in the coming days in major cities across India, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kanpur, and Pune. These events will serve as platforms to provide advisors with insights, training, and resources to excel in their new roles.

Speaking on the launch, Nimish Agarwal, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said “Advisors are the cornerstone of India’s health insurance system, consistently going above and beyond to support families during their most vulnerable moments. The #KaamMeinShaanHai campaign is our heartfelt tribute to their indispensable contributions, celebrating their dedication and instilling a sense of pride in their crucial role. Through this initiative, we aim to empower our advisors with the tools, knowledge, and recognition they deserve and also upskilling them on the wellness front to ensure they play a more active, informed role as health captains. “

The campaign is underpinned by three pillars – empower, evangelize, and engage. It will help the advisors confidently guide customers towards the best healthcare solutions and equip them with information which would make them trusted healthcare partners for their customers.