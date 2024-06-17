Chicco’s ‘No Phenoxyethanol’ range of Baby Moments Baby Cosmetics is becoming a sought-after choice of New-age parents for their babies

Babies have a very delicate and soft skin and needs utmost care. Parents are aware about the importance of using products made by using the right ingredients, and thus remain more vigilant about the same, throughout. Earlier parents used to look for products which were SLS, SLES, Dyes & Alcohol-free as these chemicals are harmful on the baby’s skin. However, new age parents are a step ahead when it comes to safety, as they are continuously looking for products — free from phenoxyethanol. With a brand like Chicco, leading the charge — choices have become easier for parents. Chicco is one of the pioneer brands in upgrading its Baby Moments Baby cosmetics range by making it free from Phenoxyethanol and since then, the choice of customers seeking safer baby products has become simpler.

Some of you would be wondering what is Phenoxyethanol. Phenoxyethanol is an economical chemical used in cosmetics to increase their shelf life. However, it is increasingly becoming an ingredient of concern in many countries. The European Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (under European Medicine Agency) allows its usage at a maximum concentration of 1%. Similarly, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan defines it as a ‘restricted ingredient’ and limits its usage to 1%.

Its very important that when you buy baby cosmetics next time for your baby, please read carefully the ingredients on the back label of the product to check if it has Phenoxyethanol or not. The common names that are used for Phenoxyethanol on product labels are phenoxyethanol, ethylene glycol monophenyl ether, 2-Phenoxyethanol, rose ether, phenoxy ethyl alcohol, beta-hydroxyethyl phenyl ether. However, ayurvedic products may use some other names.

Chicco Baby moments is not just free from Phenoxyethanol but it’s also free from Tropolone, with no added EDTA and Phthalates. It does not have Parabens, SLS, SLES, Dyes, and Alcohol as always. Moreover, it’s enriched with many natural ingredients of 100% vegetarian origin that are known for baby’s skin nourishment.

Mr. Rajesh Vohra, CEO – Artsana India (Chicco) sharing his elation says – “At Chicco, we make every effort through our scientific knowledge and global experience of more than 65 years in more than 120 countries to fulfil the wishes of new-age parents. Chicco Baby Moments was the pioneer in offering Parabens-free baby cosmetics in India 12 years back while its use was still not prohibited.

Similarly, for Phenoxyethanol, while it may still be allowed to be used in limited quantity, the concern about the ingredient in itself is a good enough reason for Chicco to launch a completely Phenoxyethanol-Free range for today’s new age consumers”.

Chicco Baby Moments range is for new-age parents who are more aware and more demanding when it comes to baby care. They insist on the best and the safest for their baby. New-age parents keep themselves abreast with the latest scientific advancements and adopt them fast to remain always ahead.

Chicco Baby Moments range is available under three categories- Bathing essentials range comprises gentle body wash & shampoo, soap, and Shampoo; the Moisturizing line offers body lotion, massage oil, rich cream, and baby cream; Changing product range consists of Rice starch-based talcum powder and diaper rash cream. The range is available at a very competitive price point.

The product is available at all leading baby and pharmacy stores, supermarkets and online portals.