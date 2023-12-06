Colorcon, Inc. Unveils Corelease™ – A Unified Brand for Novel Controlled Release Formulated Systems

Harleysville, Pennsylvania, USA, 6th December 2023, Colorcon, a world leader in the development and supply of film coating systems, speciality excipients and functional packaging for the healthcare industries, has consolidated its range of controlled release products under the new Corelease™ Controlled Release Formulated Systems brand. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing controlled release technologies for the pharmaceutical industry.

Corelease systems are set to simplify controlled release development, offering a streamlined approach to formulation design, while enhancing manufacturing efficiency. This novel approach will initially showcase two Colorcon coatings: Corelease EC™ Ethylcellulose Organic Coating System designed for the solvent-coating of multiparticulates and tablets for sustained release and taste-masking applications, and Corelease CA™ Formulated Osmotic Coating System a one-step semipermeable membrane designed to ensure consistent release from push-pull osmotic pump (PPOP) tablets.

Colorcon will expand the range during 2024 bringing to market PPOP direct-to-hopper blends to enhance consistency and efficiency in osmotic tablet production.

Beth Tran, Global Business Manager explains: “By consolidating these cutting-edge coatings under the new Corelease™ brand, we are laying the foundation to bring together our innovative products and expertise to support the evolving needs of the industry for controlled release. Our aim is to enhance productivity, reduce time-to-market, and empower pharmaceutical manufacturers to achieve new levels of efficiency.”

Dr Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi, VP & Chief Innovation Officer adds: “Our focused development program aims to address industry challenges, particularly in the case of PPOP tablets. These dosage forms commonly involve the use of polyethylene oxide (PEO) in their formulation, leading to multiple processing steps and cleaning procedures during manufacturing. Our novel approach will bring simple direct-to-hopper solutions that save time and reduce complexity.”

This strategic initiative reaffirms Colorcon’s position as an industry leader, dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and success in pharmaceutical product development.

Company Information

Colorcon is a global leader in the development, supply and technical support of film coating systems, specialty excipients and functional packaging for the healthcare industries. Our best-in-class products and technologies are complemented by our industry knowledge and value-added services to support product development from concept to commercialization. Our focus on market issues and innovation has earned Colorcon an international reputation as a trusted supplier and partner. That reputation is based on superior product quality, unparalleled technical support, extensive regulatory assistance and reliable supply from multiple locations. Colorcon has sixteen manufacturing facilities including seven film coating plants, five functional packaging sites, twenty-six technical service laboratories globally and more than 2100 employees.

For more information, visit www.colorcon.com