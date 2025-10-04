Conekt.ai and Globalstar Announce Collaboration to Deliver Private, Public, and Satellite IoT Connectivity Services

COVINGTON, La. & SAN DIEGO, October 04 — Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, and Conekt.ai, a leading connectivity management platform provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver integrated Globalstar Band 53TM spectrum and XCOM RAN private network solutions through Conekt.ai’s orchestration platform for seamless multi-network connectivity. The collaboration positions Conekt.ai as a partner providing enterprise customers with turnkey connectivity solutions for IoT deployments, private networks, and hybrid architectures.

The solution elevates Conekt.ai’s orchestration platform as the control point for seamless multi-network connectivity, combining licensed Band 53 spectrum, advanced XCOM RAN technology, satellite, and public networks into a unified, single-pane-of-glass experience. Licensed, interference-free spectrum is ideally suited for the demands of mission-critical IoT, with XCOM RAN supporting consistent, high-throughput performance and streamlined scalability. XCOM RAN with Conekt.ai orchestration platform enables Conekt.ai and Globalstar customers in key verticals to deploy and manage advanced IoT applications across both private and public networks.

“This partnership represents an expansion of our go-to-market capabilities, bringing Band 53 spectrum and XCOM RAN solutions to Conekt.ai’s device orchestration platform and established customer base across IoT and enterprise markets,” said Tamer Kadous, General Manager of Globalstar Terrestrial Networks. “Conekt.ai brings deep device connectivity integration expertise that, combined with our spectrum assets and advanced RAN technology, delivers turnkey solutions to solve the most complex multi-network challenges.”

“Globalstar’s private network solutions represent game-changing assets for our customers deploying mission-critical IoT and private network services,” said Jon Boeing, CEO of Conekt.ai. “This partnership allows us to offer differentiated turnkey solutions that combine the reliability of licensed spectrum, state of the art XCOM RAN technology with the simplicity of our connectivity management platform and I anticipate this innovative solution set to have real implications for the future of private networking and real time network insights. This advanced architecture and dedicated spectrum not only addresses our current operational needs, but lays the groundwork for scalable, secure, high-performance networks that can evolve with our customers’ demands to gain control of their communication networks.”