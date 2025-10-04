ITC MasterChef Expands Frozen Foods Portfolio with Two Irresistible New Launches – Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab & Piri Piri French Fries

Hyderbad, October 4, 2025: ITC Master Chef, one of India’s most trusted brands in the frozen foods category, has unveiled two indulgent new additions to itsportfolio- Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab and PiriPiri French Fries. With these launches, the brand continues to strengthen its promise of offering consumersdelicious, high-quality, and convenient snacking options that are perfect for every occasion.

The new Piri Piri French Fries brings a bold twist to the timeless French fries, inspired by one of the most popular flavours. Made from goodpotatoes and givenwith a tasty masala mix and balanced spices, they are perfectly crisp and full of flavour. Each pack comes with two easy-to-use sachets of piri piriseasoning, allowing consumers to add just the right kick of zest. It promises a fiery, flavourful snacking experience that’s quick to prepare in an air fryer or can be deep fried – perfect for every occasion.

ITC Master Chef Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab- isa creamy, juicy, and protein-rich delicacy made for true kebab lovers.Curated with mild spices and rich dairy notes, each piece offers a smoothand delicate bite with melt-in-mouth experience. Convenient and versatile, these kebabs can be prepared just in minutes, whether in the microwave, oven, or tawa bringing restaurant-style kebabs to the comfort of home. It is the perfect blend of taste, quality, and convenience.

The snacking landscape is seeing a flavour revolution. Piri Piri French Fries are winning hearts with their bold and spicy twist, appealing to those who love a kick in every bite. At the same time, Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab, with its rich, creamy texture and subtle spices, continues to be a crowd-pleaser and stands out as one of the most loved kebab variants.

Speaking on the launch, Ashu Phakey,Vice President and Business Head – Frozen and Fresh Foods at ITC Limited said, “With consumers seeking both taste and convenience in their everyday snacking, we are delighted tolaunch two new products. The Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab is a treat for kebab lovers who crave creamy, flavourful snacks, while the Piri Piri French Fries bring home the bold, zesty flavours that consumers love. Both products reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating memorable food experiences.”

True to ITC Master Chef’s commitment, both products are freshly frozen and crafted with ensuring hygiene and good manufacturing practices, making them a great go-tochoose for families. Each product is curated with culinary expertise from ITC Master Chefs, ensuring that every bite reflects the brand’s hallmark of excellence, innovation, and trusted quality.These products join the brand’srecent launches like Sabudana Tikki, Hara Bhara Kebab, and Punjabi Samosa, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in offering tasty, hygienic, and convenient frozen snacks for every occasion.