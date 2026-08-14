Courtyard by Marriott Opens First Hotel in Ghaziabad, Expanding Presence in Delhi NCR

Ghaziabad, Aug 14: Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad, marking the brand’s debut in Ghaziabad. Located in Rajnagar Extension, one of the region’s fastest-growing commercial and residential corridors, the hotel reflects Marriott International’s continued expansion across India’s high-growth markets while bringing the Courtyard brand’s signature blend of comfort, functionality and flexible spaces to the destination.

Key facts: Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad Guest Accommodation: 106 rooms and suites with modern amenities

Location: Approximately 1 hour from Indira Gandhi International Airport, 20 minutes from Anand Vihar Bus Stand, 20 minutes from Ghaziabad Railway Station

Dining venues: An all-day dining venue, a Lobby lounge and bar

Meetings & Events: 8000 square feet banqueting space for large social gatherings, weddings and corporate events

Wellness & Recreation: Fully equipped gym, outdoor pool and spa facilities

Nearby attractions: Akshardham Temple, shopping hubs of East Delhi, India Expo Mart, and India Gate

“Delhi NCR continues to grow as one of India’s most dynamic economic corridors, and Ghaziabad plays an increasingly important role in driving further business, infrastructure development and domestic travel demand”, said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “As the city grows into a thriving commercial and residential destination, we see a strong opportunity for the Courtyard by Marriott brand which has long been trusted by ambitious travelers seeking comfort and style. We are excited to mark our presence in Ghaziabad and offer our guests more choices across the region”.

Conveniently connected to Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut via major expressways, national highways and the Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), the hotel offers seamless access for business travelers, families and weekend leisure guests exploring the wider NCR region. Offering seamless access across the region, the hotel is situated approximately one hour from Indira Gandhi International Airport, 15 minutes from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal with extensive connections to Tier II and III cities, and 20 minutes from Ghaziabad Railway Station.

Key corporate offices, industrial hubs, educational institutions and healthcare facilities across Ghaziabad and popular attractions such as Akshardham Temple, India Expo Mart, and shopping destinations across Noida and East Delhi are within easy reach of the hotel.

Guest Accommodations: 106 Rooms and Suites with Space to Relax and Work

Designed to help guests stay connected, productive and balanced throughout their travels, Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad features 106 contemporary guestrooms and suites carefully appointed with modern amenities, plush bedding, ergonomic workspaces, high-speed connectivity and flexible layouts that effortlessly adapt to both work and relaxation.

Two Dining Venues: From All-Day International Dining to a Laid-back Lobby Lounge and Bar

The hotel’s dining experiences are crafted to suit every occasion throughout the day. L3 Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant, presents an extensive menu featuring global favorites, wholesome offerings and authentic regional Indian cuisine in a vibrant setting. Yard & Brew, the hotel’s lobby lounge and bar, offers handcrafted beverages and globally inspired small plates, creating an inviting space for informal meetings, after-work gatherings and relaxed evenings.

Wellness & Recreation: Spa, Fully Equipped Fitness Center, Outdoor Pool and a Jacuzzi

Guests can make the most of a range of wellness facilities including an outdoor swimming pool with Jacuzzi, a fully equipped fitness center and a tranquil spa offering restorative treatment, allowing opportunities to recharge after a productive day or simply relax during a leisurely stay.

Event & Wedding Venues

The hotel offers over 8,000 square feet of versatile indoor event space, including the elegant 5,100 square-foot Grand Ballroom. Supported by modern audiovisual technology and dedicated event planning services, the venues are designed to accommodate everything from board meetings and corporate conferences to weddings and social celebrations.

“We are delighted to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott experience to Ghaziabad and welcome guests to a hotel designed around the way people travel today. Whether visiting for business, celebrating life’s special moments or enjoying time with family, guests will find thoughtfully designed spaces, warm and intuitive service, that will make every stay comfortable. We also look forward to becoming an integral part of Ghaziabad’s growing community and a destination where travelers and locals alike can gather, connect and celebrate,” said Praveen Sharma, Hotel Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad.

Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands.

With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.