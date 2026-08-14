Federal Bank Strengthens HNI Connect in Kozhikode Through Exclusive ‘Wealth & Wisdom’ Forum

Kozhikode, Aug 14: Federal Bank’s Wealth Management team hosted an exclusive edition of its flagship ‘Wealth & Wisdom’ series at Hotel Raviz Kadavu Resort bringing together HNI customers for insightful discussions on market trends, investment opportunities, and long-term wealth creation strategies.

The event is part of Federal Bank’s ongoing customer engagement initiative, designed to provide affluent customers with expert perspectives on evolving market dynamics and support informed investment decision-making.

The evening featured sessions led by Mr. Virendra Somwanshi, Country Head – Wealth Management & Bancassurance, Federal Bank; Mr. Harish Ramachandran Iyer – Analyst – Quantitative Research, SBI Mutual Funds. The speakers shared perspectives on the current economic landscape, equity market outlook, and emerging wealth management opportunities for investors.

The interactive format fostered meaningful conversations between customers and industry experts, enabling participants to gain valuable insights into navigating today’s evolving investment landscape.

The ‘Wealth & Wisdom’ series reflects Federal Bank’s commitment to strengthening customer relationships through knowledge-led engagements and curated experiences that empower customers to make informed financial decisions and achieve their long-term wealth creation goals.