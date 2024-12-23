Craigs Announces Strategic Partnership with TA Associates

December 23, 2024,Tauranga, New Zealand : Craigs Investment Partners (“Craigs” or “the Firm”), a leading wealth management firm in New Zealand, today announced that TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm, has signed a conditional agreement to make a strategic investment in the Firm. Under the agreement, Craigs’ existing employee and director shareholders will retain 50 percent ownership of the Firm, partnering closely with TA.

“TA is an ideal partner to support Craigs’ growth ambitions and ongoing commitment to client outcomes given its significant global experience investing in wealth management, and its strong understanding of the regional market,” said Simon Tong, CEO of Craigs. “Craigs and TA are aligned on a client-first philosophy and the importance of a personalized approach to wealth management. Client outcomes remain our top priority, and there will be no change in the people or our approach to providing outstanding service to our clients.”

The partnership between Craigs and TA aims to further enhance Craigs’ position as a leader in the New Zealand wealth management market while enabling its continued expansion. Leveraging over 50 years of experience helping high-quality companies grow, TA will provide deep industry knowledge, strategic resources and a robust global network to accelerate Craigs’ growth strategy.

“This is an exciting opportunity that connects our local team with TA’s extensive global experience in wealth management, supporting our ability to deliver enhanced outcomes for clients in an increasingly dynamic environment. Access to TA’s international network, best practices and insights will help us elevate our services while maintaining the personalised approach that sets us apart,” Tong continued.

“Over the past 40 years, Craigs has established itself as one of the largest and most respected wealth management firms in New Zealand, offering a comprehensive range of personalised wealth advice and services to its clients,” said Edward Sippel, head of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd. and a Managing Director at TA. “We deeply respect this history and are honoured to support the Firm’s continued growth strategy and commitment to delivering best-in-class client outcomes.”

“TA has a long history of partnering with world-class wealth managers like Craigs,” said Lily Xu, Vice President at TA. “We are excited to collaborate with the entire Craigs team to expand the Firm’s reach, continue enhancing its service offerings, and explore strategic M&A opportunities.”

The agreement remains subject to certain approvals being obtained, including Court approval, Craigs’ shareholder approval and Overseas Investment Office (‘OIO’) consent. Settlement is expected to occur late in the first quarter of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Craigs Investment Partners Limited is a NZX Participant firm. Craigs Investment Partners Limited’s Financial Advice Provider Disclosure Statement can be viewed at craigsip.com/terms-and-conditions. Please visit craigsip.com for more information on Craigs Investment Partners financial advice services.