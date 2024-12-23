Agents of Time Debuts in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

India, December 23rd, 2024—The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a historic moment for Kolkata’s electronic music scene. Organized by Reverb in partnership with Round Table India (RTI), this landmark event promises an unforgettable night of electrifying performances, innovative stage designs, and cutting-edge sound and lighting.

The event will feature an impressive lineup, including not just Agents of Time, but also renowned electronic music artists Denis Horvat and Nikhil Chinapa, ensuring an unforgettable musical journey. The artists will be playing their iconic Tomorrowland track alongside other crowd favorites, taking attendees on an immersive journey through melodic techno and progressive beats.

Commenting on the upcoming music event, Faheem Rahman, Founder of Reverb, said,