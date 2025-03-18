Critical Manufacturing MES Supports Plessey’s Experimental MicroLED Processes

18.03.2025, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a leader in advanced Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), is pleased to announce that Plessey, renowned for its microLED display technology, has selected Critical Manufacturing MES to support its manufacturing workflows. Plessey is known for its innovative manufacturing approaches. The collaboration focuses on leveraging Critical Manufacturing MES to simplify Plessey’s development processes and enhance operational effectiveness.

Plessey’s facility in Devon, United Kingdom, is dedicated to advancing microLED display technology for next-generation augmented reality display applications. Unlike traditional manufacturing processes, Plessey’s approach is highly experimental, with each product iteration designed to explore new possibilities. To effectively manage this unique manufacturing environment, Plessey needed a system capable of delivering comprehensive traceability while supporting advanced methodologies.

Critical Manufacturing MES was selected for its ability to effectively accommodate different experimental approaches. The Experiments Management module enables Plessey to track and analyze experiments without assigning traditional part IDs, facilitating detailed data analysis and improved decision-making. The system’s user-friendly interface and robust integration capabilities, such as SECS/GEM protocols, made it an ideal choice for Plessey’s requirements.

Mike Heape, CIM Manager at Plessey, commented, “Our focus is on advancing microLED technology, and having the right tools to track and manage our processes is essential. Critical Manufacturing MES enables us to capture and analyze data from every experiment, improving efficiency and laying the groundwork for adopting advanced technologies in the future.”

Tom Bednarz, Sales Manager for Tech Europe at Critical Manufacturing, said, “Working with Plessey allows us to demonstrate the flexibility and adaptability of our MES in tackling unconventional manufacturing challenges. Plessey’s commitment to innovation in microLED technology aligns with our vision of enabling manufacturers to push boundaries and achieve greater efficiency and precision. Our MES is designed to manage the complexities of experimental manufacturing, and we are excited to support Plessey in reaching its objectives.”

Plessey’s decision to implement Critical Manufacturing MES represents a significant step in improving its operational performance and addressing the challenges posed by its previous system. This strategic move is set to streamline processes, reduce production time, and achieve their broader innovation objectives. The partnership highlights the role of advanced MES solutions in supporting customized production setups.