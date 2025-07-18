Crypto Sentiment Positive, Profit-Taking Risk Remains

By Frank Walbaum Market Analyst, Naga

July 18, 2025: Bitcoin could remain exposed to some price correction after hitting a new high, as investors could move toward more profit-taking. However, the market could continue to benefit from an optimistic sentiment after its latest surge and positive developments in the legislative side in the US.

The legislative advances in Washington could continue to support confidence in digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives approved three key cryptocurrency bills, including the GENIUS Act. The legislation, which passed with bipartisan support, is widely viewed as a step toward a more coherent U.S. regulatory framework. For Bitcoin, which has long been plagued by uncertainty around jurisdiction and policy, the development marks a potentially supportive inflection point for institutional adoption and long-term capital positioning.

The positive sentiment extended across the broader crypto market. Ethereum traded above USD 3,600 for the first time in months, lifted by strong ETF flows. BlackRock’s proposal to incorporate staking into its Ethereum ETF added to the bullish tone, offering institutional investors a new route to yield generation within a regulated vehicle, which could draw investments.