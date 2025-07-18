PHDCCI Launches First-Ever Summit Focused on India’s Growing Entertainment Industry

PHDCCI फन-Tastic 2025 Showcases India’s Booming Live Entertainment & Wedding Economy

July 18, 2025: PHDCCI has initiated for the first time a summit focussed on the burgeoning Entertainment industry with the debut of फन-Tastic 2025 – Entertainment Summit, Celebrating the vibrant world of live entertainment, concerts & events in India, at PHD House, New Delhi. Entertainment is a multi-billion dollar industry in India, within this, the live entertainment segment – which includes concerts, weddings, corporate events and theatricals – is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18 per cent over the next three years to reach INR143 billion by 2026.

Mr Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, remarked that for India’s youth, entertainment is no longer a choice but a necessity. He highlighted Hon’ble PM’s vision to position Indian wedding industry as a pillar of India’s rich cultural heritage. He further expressed expectations from the newly formed Delhi Government to transform the capital into a hub for concerts and large-scale events.

Mr Rajeev Jain, Chair, Entertainment Committee, PHDCCI discussed that this convention focused on the live event industry and its growth prospects. Over the past few years, India’s live entertainment, wedding, and event industry has grown into a ₹142 billion sector. The industry is booming with 63% of marketers planning to increase their event expenditure. It is witnessing a 35% yoy growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2027.

Citing examples like the Ambani wedding, Diljit Dosanjh’s tour, and especially the Coldplay concert, which alone had a ₹641 crore economic impact, he affirmed that the industry is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Quoting Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, he stated that India’s concert economy is creating jobs and boosting tourism, restating the industry’s critical role in the country’s development.

He further added that the global wedding industry is pegged at $900 billion, while the Indian wedding industry stands at $130 billion (approx. ₹12 lakh crore). Mr Jain concluded by expressing hope that in the next 10 years, a dedicated ministry for this sector to be established.

A video message from the Hon’ble Minister was also played during the event, wherein he addressed the existing challenges in infrastructure, venue availability, licensing, VIP passes, and clearances. He also encouraged the promotion of destination weddings within India. He urged the industry to collaborate with the government, assuring that venues would be provided free of cost.

Mr Rajesh Kumar Jain, Co-Chair, Entertainment Committee, PHDCCI, emphasized on the need for increased participation in this ₹12.5 lakh crore industry, urging greater involvement to realize its full potential.

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI discussed that while entertainment is often overlooked, it remains a critical aspect of life. He emphasized that conferences like these are not just about celebration, but about empowerment where young talent showcase their skills and receive valuable opportunities. He expressed delight that such events help build connections, offer platforms for emerging talent, and bridge the gap between industry and youth.

As students and faculty from eight institutions across Delhi-NCR participated in the event, Dr Mehta also highlighted that these events strengthen the music culture, which is an increasingly important and rapidly growing industry.

PHDCCI- फन-Tastic 2025 – Entertainment Summit is an exciting amalgamation of talent, entertainment, and industry connect bringing together creativity, performance, and professional synergy under one vibrant platform. Entertainment is a multi-billion dollar industry in India and growth will be driven by premium and international properties as well as opportunities in tier-II markets. The Summit featured top leaders who talk about the prospects of this form of entertainment in India and what needs to be done to further spur its growth.

Other Eminent Guests present were: Jasbir Jassi, Suryaveer, Palash Sen, Sabbas Joseph, Geetika Ganju, Ankur Kalra, etc.