Residence Supply and Alexandre Ligios Introduce “LE FLÂNEUR”

MIAMI, FL (November 4, 2026) – Residence Supply, the independent Miami design house known for its handcrafted lighting and hardware, today introduced LE FLÂNEUR, a collection by French designer Alexandre Ligios. With this release, Residence Supply will begin giving independent artists and designers a home to launch collections and release new work, backing them as a platform and a patron.

Residence Supply has always held that a home is built over a lifetime and deserves the seriousness a person brings to their best work. Its lighting and hardware, in solid brass, alabaster, marble, and natural materials, are made for people who furnish slowly. They want to know where an object came from and who made it, and they will wait for the right piece. Supporting the designers who make pieces like that is the natural next step for the three year old brand.

Ligios works the same way. He works without a starting reference, walking through cities he has lived in and cities he only imagines and collecting shapes and textures without knowing where they will lead. They surface later in finished pieces. The Los Angeles Sofa looks like a cloud over an imagined city. The Popzlle tables started with a child’s puzzle on the floor, and L’Intemporelle is his remake of a Moroccan banquette, done by instinct. The campaign follows a single red thread from each piece’s first sketch in Corsica to the Casablanca atelier where it is built.

The collection has 21 pieces of seating and tables, hand-upholstered in velvet, bouclé and stripe, with solid oak, walnut and lacquer finishes in ochre, olive and burgundy. Ligios’ atelier makes every piece to order for the person who buys it, with a lead time of about 10 weeks. LE FLÂNEUR is Residence Supply’s first furniture, its first made-to-order collection and its first collection from a named designer. Prices range from $1,430 to $12,430, and the collection will be available at residencesupply.com/ collections/alexandre-ligios.