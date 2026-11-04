Switzerland Tourism Goes Beyond the Postcard with Jemimah Rodrigues in New Digital Campaign

The campaign, ‘Jemimah: Finding Her Switzerland’, captures the Indian cricketer’s adventures across Zurich and Interlaken, bringing a fresh perspective to the destination.

Nov 4: Switzerland Tourism has released a new digital campaign film featuring Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, following her recent appointment as Switzerland’s Friendship Ambassador for India. The film takes audiences along on Jemimah’s journey through Zurich and Interlaken, capturing her adventures, personal discoveries and some memorable firsts along the way.

Switzerland has long held a special place in the hearts of Indian travellers, thanks to its breathtaking Alpine landscapes, picturesque towns and, of course, its enduring connection with Bollywood. While these familiar images continue to draw visitors, the new campaign brings attention to the many experiences that lie beyond them. With her infectious energy, love for adventure and natural curiosity, Jemimah offers a refreshing perspective on a destination Indians have known and loved for decades.

The film captures Jemimah making the most of her time in Switzerland, from exploring Zurich’s streets on an e-bike and heading out for a morning run to enjoying a leisurely picnic by the water. In Interlaken, the adventures continue with a thrilling jetboat ride, a hands-on Swiss chocolate-making experience and a visit to Jungfraujoch, where she experiences snow for the very first time.

Beyond the destinations and activities, the film captures the little moments that make travelling memorable. Whether it is Jemimah’s excitement at trying something new, her spontaneous reactions or the fun of exploring Switzerland with her sibling, the campaign brings a warmth and relatability to the destination. It is this personal side of the journey that makes the film more than a showcase of Switzerland’s attractions.

The release marks the next chapter of Switzerland Tourism’s association with Jemimah, taking the partnership beyond the ambassador announcement and bringing her Swiss experiences directly to audiences. Through the campaign, Switzerland Tourism hopes to encourage younger Indian travellers to see the country as a destination that can be explored in different ways, whether with friends, siblings, family or even on a solo adventure.

Speaking about the campaign, Christian Schoch, Director India, Switzerland Tourism, said, “Switzerland has always enjoyed a wonderful connection with Indian travellers, but there is still so much of the country waiting to be discovered. What we love about Jemimah is the genuine excitement she brings to every experience. Whether she is trying something for the first time or simply enjoying a moment with her sibling, her enthusiasm is impossible to miss. Through this campaign, we want travellers to see that Switzerland has something for every interest and every kind of holiday, and we hope Jemimah’s journey inspires them to find their own Switzerland.”

The campaign also ties into Switzerland Tourism’s broader ‘Travel Better’ philosophy, which encourages travellers to discover more of the country, explore beyond well-known attractions and experience Switzerland across its four seasons. Alongside the film, Switzerland Tourism has launched a dedicated campaign page where audiences can follow Jemimah’s journey and explore the destinations and experiences featured in the film, offering inspiration for their own Swiss holiday.

With the new campaign, Switzerland Tourism builds on its longstanding connection with the Indian market, introducing a side of the country that feels adventurous, welcoming and full of possibilities, while giving travellers more reasons to discover Switzerland for themselves.